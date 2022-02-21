Cork city to lose another post office

The Post Office on High Street is set to close next month.

Last year Montenotte (Military Hill) lost their post office and in 2018, the Post Office on Shandon Street closed.

An Post confirmed the closure to The Echo in a statement on Monday, outlining they made every effort to keep the amenity open in the area.

A spokesperson for An Post emphasized that they advertised the position of Post Master for the location on two occasions, after the Postmaster announced his intention to resign.

An Post said they also engaged in local canvassing in an effort to secure a replacement postmaster for the position.

“We advertised the contract on two occasions but we have received no applications and no interest in the vacant contract.

“Our Postmaster wishes to exit the High Street contract on Saturday March 5.

An Post said they had “no alternative” but to close the High office on that date and transfer customers in receipt of payments from the Department of Social Protections SP to South Douglas Road PO.

The postal service said customers will move initially to South Douglas road, less than 1km away, and will then have the option of transferring to other offices in the area including Albert Road, Friars Road, Ballinlough PO or the Cork city office.

“We apologise to customers for the inconvenience but will do all we can to ensure a seamless transfer to other post offices in the area.”

The High Street postmaster is also the postmaster in Albert Road, however following advertisement, An Post say they are confident of appointing a new contractor.

Local Green Party Councillor Dan Boyle said he was concerned about the local access to financial services as the local credit union and AIB bank have also closed in recent times.

Mr Boyle said sending people further afield increases car dependency.

The Green Party Councillor also highlighted the large amount of people who rely on the amenity.