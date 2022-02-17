Cork's weather warning upgraded to Red 

A red storm warning for Cork and Kerry has replaced yesterday’s orange warning, which was upgraded from yellow on Wednesday.

A status red marine and storm warning has been issued for the Cork region with Met Eireann predicting “cyclonic variable winds, veering northwesterly” to reach storm force 10 or violent storm-force 11 at times tonight and on Friday morning on coasts from Howth Head to Roches Pt to Erris Head and on the south Irish Sea.

The national weather forecaster said storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland tonight and Friday morning “bringing severe and damaging winds.”

A red wind warning has been issued for #Cork and #Kerry tomorrow morning for #StormEunice



Gusts over 130km/h 💨

Coastal flooding likely

Damage to power lines

Fallen trees expected 🍃

Dangerous driving conditions 🚗⚠️https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/wrKASkEmTW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 17, 2022

Met Eireann stated:

“Southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 km/h with gusts in excess of 130 km/h.”

There is also a warning about coastal flooding, especially at high tide. The warning is in place from 3am Friday to 8am Friday.

Temperatures will be between zero and four degrees.

Friday night looks set to be a bit quieter with some wintery showers and rain overnight along with snow or sleet as temperatures drop as far as -2.