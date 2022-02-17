Cork's weather warning upgraded to Red 

Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 10:34

A status red marine and storm warning has been issued for the Cork region
A status red marine and storm warning has been issued for the Cork region. Picture Denis Minihane. Picture Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

A red storm warning for Cork and Kerry has replaced yesterday’s orange warning, which was upgraded from yellow on Wednesday.

A status red marine and storm warning has been issued for the Cork region with Met Eireann predicting “cyclonic variable winds, veering northwesterly” to reach storm force 10 or violent storm-force 11 at times tonight and on Friday morning on coasts from Howth Head to Roches Pt to Erris Head and on the south Irish Sea.

The national weather forecaster said storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland tonight and Friday morning “bringing severe and damaging winds.”

 

Met Eireann stated:

“Southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 km/h with gusts in excess of 130 km/h.” 

There is also a warning about coastal flooding, especially at high tide. The warning is in place from 3am Friday to 8am Friday.

Temperatures will be between zero and four degrees.

Friday night looks set to be a bit quieter with some wintery showers and rain overnight along with snow or sleet as temperatures drop as far as -2.

