A man is in a critical but stable condition in Cork University Hospital following a fall in the city centre yesterday.

Gardaí have confirmed that a man in his 30s is believed to have fallen from a wall.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended an incident on the Wellington Road in Cork yesterday, 16th February at approximately 4.30pm," a statement said.

The man was later taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment where he is currently in a critical but stable condition.