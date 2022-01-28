WATCH: Sneak peak into Cork's newest late night venue set to open tonight

Cork city’s newest late night venue is set to open tonight, marking a six-figure investment from the Rearden’s Group.

Le Cabaret, touted as a “spectacular, new, sophisticated” venue “in the heart of Cork city”, opens tonight from 8pm.

The new venue, located in the Rearden’s complex on Washington Street, occupies the space that was formerly Havanas.

“It’s kind of a Parisian themed nightclub with DJs, live acts, live bands and burlesque dancers.

“Work has been ongoing for around six months, with a six-figure sum gone into it,” Manager of the Rearden’s Group, John Styles told The Echo.

“Initially it will be open Friday and Saturday night for the month of February but we’ll likely build on that to open on Thursdays as well down the line.

“The space will also be up for rent too - so you could have anything from a wedding reception to a grads, to a corporate booking.”

Mr Styles, who described the new venue as “unlike your normal nightclub”, said lots has been planned to ensure revellers are well entertained on opening night.

John Styles, General Manager is looking forward to welcoming patrons to Le Cabaret, Washington Street, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

“We’ll have a band playing to start as we open. There’ll be a percussionist set up in one part of the venue.

“We have a saxophone player who will be working with the DJ and a singer as well and then the burlesque dancers will come in and we’ll have some drag queens.

“We’ll run that until around ten and then from 10pm onwards, it will morph into a club.” Plans for the new venue had been afoot for quite some time but had to be put on the back burner with the onset of the pandemic.

“Margaret Kenneally, the owner, it was really her vision to drive the old Havanas nightclub which it was known as. She had this notion pre-Covid and then the pandemic kiboshed it,” Mr Styles said.

However, once restrictions eased, plans for the new venture were back on track.

“A lot of people thought we were mad trying to build a new nightclub in the middle of a pandemic.

“I don’t think there were too many other people in Ireland trying to do it,” Mr Styles laughed.

However, the group will be hoping their gamble pays off and is looking forward to welcoming the first customers tonight.

“The club looks really sharp. We can’t wait to welcome people in and to see the response,” Mr Styles said.

For updates or to book tickets for Le Cabaret visit the venue’s Instagramtarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> or Facebook page.