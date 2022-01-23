West Cork could have two new millionaires after winning EuroMillions tickets sold locally

Two West Cork towns could have new millionaires after two winning EuroMillions tickets were sold there this week.

The two golden tickets, one in Clonakilty and the other in Dunmanway, have won a gigantic EuroMillions prize for two lucky punters.

The National Lottery confirmed that the three winning tickets in Friday night’s special EuroMillions Raffle draw which are worth €1 million each, have been sold in Galway City and incredibly, in two neighbouring towns in West Cork, Clonakilty and Dunmanway.

Players who purchased their EuroMillions tickets in these areas have been urged to check their tickets carefully to ensure that they do not miss out on this life-changing prize of €1 million each.

The EuroMillions Raffle draw guaranteed that 100 EuroMillions players across all nine participating countries would each win one of the €1 million raffle prizes. The three winning EuroMillions Raffle Draw codes which are worth €1 million each are: IMDZ91577, IMFC21006 and IMFF48547.

The National Lottery will reveal the exact selling locations of the life-changing EuroMillions prizes on Monday morning.

A National Lottery spokesperson said, “We were absolutely thrilled to see three of our players in Cork (2) and Galway win one of the 100 Raffle prizes of €1 million each in Friday night’s special EuroMillions draw. What is even more incredible is to see two neighbouring towns in the picturesque area of West Cork to share in the excitement which comes with a million-euro lottery prize win. Compared to the overall size of the EuroMillions community, to have two of these raffle wins in such close proximity in a local community such as West Cork is very exciting, and we cannot wait to contact the local retailers on Sunday evening to give them the good news. We are still waiting to hear from all three of the winners in Galway and Cork, so we are reminding players to keep checking their tickets to see if they are one of Ireland’s three latest National Lottery millionaires.”

The National Lottery has advised all of Friday night’s big EuroMillions winners to check their tickets carefully and if they have a winning ticket in their possession, they should sign it immediately and keep it in a safe place.

To claim their prize, winners are asked to make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for their prize to be paid.