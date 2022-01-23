Corkman Jamie features on TV show First Dates

DAPPER Corkman Jamie shares his dubious collection of tattoos in First Dates Ireland on RTÉ2 on Thursday, January 27at 9.30pm

The 29-year-old is fixed up with chilled-out nurse Tara, aged 27, from Limerick. but will she dig his inks and patter?

Plus, Dubliner Rob, aged 24, unleashes the power of the mullet on super-confident Aussie bar worker Abby, aged 23.

Also, sporting a brand new head of hair, affable Dublin taxi driver Alan, aged 52, attempts to pick up confident self-made woman Pauline aged 48, from Cavan.