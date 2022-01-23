Corkman Jamie features on TV show First Dates

Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 07:00Corkman Jamie features on TV show First DatesA Cork man is set to appear on First Dates this Thursday LOVE QUEST: Corkman Jamie and his date Tara DAPPER Corkman Jamie shares his dubious collection of tattoos in First Dates Ireland on RTÉ2 on Thursday, January 27at 9.30pmThe 29-year-old is fixed up with chilled-out nurse Tara, aged 27, from Limerick. but will she dig his inks and patter?Plus, Dubliner Rob, aged 24, unleashes the power of the mullet on super-confident Aussie bar worker Abby, aged 23.Also, sporting a brand new head of hair, affable Dublin taxi driver Alan, aged 52, attempts to pick up confident self-made woman Pauline aged 48, from Cavan.Read MoreFour women have 'The Talk' about their body image on new TV series More in this section Cork leader in Operation Transformation shares her grief behind the TV show experience My Weekend: Photography is the way I connect with the places I have lived Wedding of the Week: Cork couple said music by friends and family made their day tvArtists, creatives and members of the public are invited to get involved in creative activities at Tramore Valley ParkREAD NOW