'People are in dire need of assistance': St Vincent De Paul helping thousands of Cork families

Those involved with the charity say that families have been struggling to cover essential utility bills such as gas, electricity, and fuel due to recent price increases.
SVP South-West regional president Paddy O’Flynn said that callers also voiced concern about significant arrears with utility suppliers. This follows the lifting of an embargo that prevented people from being cut off during the pandemic.
He revealed that the staggering volume of calls from people seeking assistance comes at a time of unprecedented pressure on the charity’s core services.
The organisation continues to provide up to 4,530 homes across Cork and Kerry with regular coal deliveries throughout the winter.
It is also currently delivering approximately 350 food hampers every week to families in need through the SVP Cork and Kerry hamper projects.