Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 12:24

Jazzin' in the rain: Weather warning issued for Cork 

The warning came into effect at 12pm on Saturday. 
Heavy rain is forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening. Picture: Larry Cummins

 James Cox

A status yellow warning has been issued for Cork over the bank holiday weekend.

Heavy rain is forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening, which may lead to localised flooding in the two counties.

The warning came into effect at 12pm on Saturday and will remain in place until midnight on Sunday.

There will be a mostly dry but dull start to the day with thick cloud cover.

Met Éireann said outbreaks of rain will spread into the west during the morning and will push eastwards and become widespread in the afternoon.

Sunday 

There will be sunny spells on Sunday but scattered heavy showers will spread nationwide in the afternoon.

Monday

The weather for Bank Holiday Monday looks better with sunny spells and scattered showers, temperatures will range from 11 to 13 degrees.

cork weather
