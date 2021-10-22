Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 12:03

Well known Cork bar hits pause on reopening following the continuation of some restrictions

The bar is planning to 'reinvent' itself and reopen in mid-November.
Beloved Cork bar the Hi-B has announced they are pressing pause on plans to reopen this weekend amid the continuation of some restrictions. Picture: Larry Cummins 

Amy Nolan

Beloved Cork bar the Hi-B has announced they are pressing pause on plans to reopen this weekend amid the continuation of some restrictions.

In a post on Facebook the iconic bar, located on Oliver Plunkett Street, said that due to the increases in Covid cases as well as the continuation of social distancing requirements they feel "unable to open for the Jazz".

However, the bar announced plans to "reinvent" itself with the introduction of table bookings and two-hour times slots, commencing in mid-November.

They also took the opportunity to thank the people of Cork for their continued support.

"The Hi-B has survived two World Wars, the flu pandemic of 1918, the Burning of Cork and the Black & Tans, we will also get through this pandemic," they said.

The bar had previously announced plans to reopen today, the date which was signposted for the full reopening of society. 

In an update in September the Hi-B said:

"We are thrilled to announce that we will be reopening on Friday 22nd October when social distancing is lifted. 556 days closed! 33 more sleeps!"

Renovation work was also underway ahead of the much-anticipated reopening.

Under the new hospitality guidelines announced yesterday, customers in pubs are permitted to order at the bar allowed but drink must be consumed at their table.

The measures, which also includes extended opening hours beyond 11.30pm, are set to be reviewed in the coming weeks.

