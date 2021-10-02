Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 16:45

Lord Mayor's Community & Heritage Concert online this evening 

The concerts features talented community music groups such as the Barrack Street Band and the Voices of Cork Choir. 
Lord Mayor's Community & Heritage Concert online this evening 

This year's show is a compilation of footage from the past decade’s concerts at City Hall.

This year’s Lord Mayor’s Community & Heritage Concert, a compilation of footage from the past decade’s concerts at City Hall, will be streamed on echolive.ie this evening from 7.30pm. 

Exploring the themes of movies and musicals, it features talented community music groups such as the Barrack Street Band, the Voices of Cork Choir along with well-known singers Linda Kenny, Joe Mac, Declan Ryan amongst others.

"This concert epitomises social inclusion and community participation at work," the Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher said.

"Although the concert is virtual again this year, I know that it will be an enjoyable and entertaining evening, showcasing the best-in-class talent that Cork has to offer."

Editor of The Echo Maurice Gubbins said: "We are delighted to be media partners for this year’s Lord Mayor’s Community and Heritage Concert.

"This annual event in the civic calendar has always been much loved as the doors of City Hall are open to communities across the city to come in and enjoy great music, song and culture and explore our city’s heritage."

While both last year and this year’s concert have been cancelled due to Covid-19, the committee and performers are looking forward to returning in 2022 when the event will once again be held in City Hall.

Watch the concert here from 7.30pm. 

More in this section

'There are good people in this world': Positive news for Cork puppy abandoned on doorstep 'There are good people in this world': Positive news for Cork puppy abandoned on doorstep
Kayaker in Cork rescued after golfers at Old Head of Kinsale raised alarm  Kayaker in Cork rescued after golfers at Old Head of Kinsale raised alarm 
Family of Cork’s Adam King praise ‘amazing staff’ at CUH after Adam takes fall and hurts leg Family of Cork’s Adam King praise ‘amazing staff’ at CUH after Adam takes fall and hurts leg
cork city councilcork arts
Protest against new data centre developments held in Cork

Protest against new data centre developments held in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more