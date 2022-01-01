This year’s Lord Mayor’s Community & Heritage Concert is a compilation of footage from the past decade’s concerts at City Hall.



Exploring the themes of movies and musicals, it features talented community music groups such as the Barrack Street Band, the Voices of Cork Choir along with well-known singers Linda Kenny, Joe Mac, Declan Ryan amongst others.



"This concert epitomises social inclusion and community participation at work," the Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher said. "Although the concert is virtual again this year, I know that it will be an enjoyable and entertaining evening, showcasing the best-in-class talent that Cork has to offer."



Editor of The Echo Maurice Gubbins said: "We are delighted to be media partners for this year’s Lord Mayor’s Community and Heritage Concert.



"This annual event in the civic calendar has always been much loved as the doors of City Hall are open to communities across the city to come in and enjoy great music, song and culture and explore our city’s heritage."



While both last year and this year’s concert have been cancelled due to Covid-19, the committee and performers are looking forward to returning in 2022 when the event will once again be held in City Hall.

