Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 15:12

Gardaí investigating Glanmire incident in which youth sustained injuries

Gardaí investigating Glanmire incident in which youth sustained injuries

No arrests were made, but enquiries are ongoing into the disturbance.

GARDAÍ are investigating an incident that occurred in Glanmire last night.

It is understood that a youth sustained injuries following a disturbance that involved a number of youths in the Riverstown area at around 10pm on Saturday night.

No arrests were made, but enquiries are ongoing into the disturbance.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo: “Gardaí responded to reports of an altercation with a group of youths at Riverstown in Glanmire, just before 10pm on Saturday, September 25. No arrests were made. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Read More

Rocketing population in Cork town needs 'proportionate' Garda cover 

More in this section

Cork secondary school present their TY students with Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement certificates Cork secondary school present their TY students with Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement certificates
COLOMBIA-MARIJUANA-PROTEST Corkman (50) confesses to having a stash of cannabis worth 21k at home 
Law and justice concept Man paid by deception for sub-standard works in Cork ordered to come up with compensation 
cork garda
Students with intellectual disabilities to benefit as UCC awarded €1m funding

Students with intellectual disabilities to benefit as UCC awarded €1m funding

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more