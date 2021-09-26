Gardaí investigating Glanmire incident in which youth sustained injuries

GARDAÍ are investigating an incident that occurred in Glanmire last night.

It is understood that a youth sustained injuries following a disturbance that involved a number of youths in the Riverstown area at around 10pm on Saturday night.

No arrests were made, but enquiries are ongoing into the disturbance.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo: “Gardaí responded to reports of an altercation with a group of youths at Riverstown in Glanmire, just before 10pm on Saturday, September 25. No arrests were made. Enquiries are ongoing.”