Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 15:53

'She will be greatly missed': Tributes paid to pedestrian killed in Kanturk

'She will be greatly missed': Tributes paid to pedestrian killed in Kanturk

A stock Garda road closed sign.

Ann Murphy

THE woman killed in a road accident in north Cork this morning was well known in her local town.

She was killed when she was stuck by a car on Greenane Street Lower in the town at around 8.15am. 

Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed for a post mortem examination at Cork University Hospital.

Local Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea said: “I was very saddened to hear of her passing in such tragic circumstances."

He added: “She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.” 

The street was closed to traffic for several hours for a forensic collision investigation, with local diversions put in place.

A garda statement said that no other injuries were reported.

It continued: “Gardaí are appealing to any person who was on Greenane Street Lower, Kanturk, or the immediate vicinity, between 8.00am and 8.45am this morning to contact them. 

"Any road users who were in Kanturk this morning, and who may have camera footage (including dashcam), is asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí. 

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, or any Garda station.”

Read More

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman (60s) is killed in north Cork road accident

More in this section

File photo AIB has agreed a deal with Ulster Bank to buy about Û4.2 billion of its performing corporate and commercial loans. En AIB to close six branches in Cork
Military accident Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman (60s) is killed in north Cork road accident
High temperature warning issued for entire country; CMO urges people to be sun smart High temperature warning issued for entire country; CMO urges people to be sun smart
cork road deathscork garda
Man who killed 'vulnerable' homeless man by pushing him down rubbish chute in Cork city is jailed for 12 years 

Man who killed 'vulnerable' homeless man by pushing him down rubbish chute in Cork city is jailed for 12 years 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more