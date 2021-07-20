'She will be greatly missed': Tributes paid to pedestrian killed in Kanturk

THE woman killed in a road accident in north Cork this morning was well known in her local town.

She was killed when she was stuck by a car on Greenane Street Lower in the town at around 8.15am.

Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed for a post mortem examination at Cork University Hospital.

Local Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea said: “I was very saddened to hear of her passing in such tragic circumstances."

He added: “She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.”

The street was closed to traffic for several hours for a forensic collision investigation, with local diversions put in place.

A garda statement said that no other injuries were reported.

It continued: “Gardaí are appealing to any person who was on Greenane Street Lower, Kanturk, or the immediate vicinity, between 8.00am and 8.45am this morning to contact them.

"Any road users who were in Kanturk this morning, and who may have camera footage (including dashcam), is asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, or any Garda station.”