Woman killed in Cork accident

A WOMAN in her 60s has been killed in an accident in north Cork after being hit by a car.

The incident happened on Greenane Street Lower in Kanturk at around 8.15am.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body remains at the scene and will be removed later this morning to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

A garda statement said that no other injuries were reported.

It added: “The road is currently closed to allow for Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination. Local diversions are in place. Gardaí in Mallow are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.” It continued: “Gardaí are appealing to any person who was on Greenane Street Lower, Kanturk, or the immediate vicinity, between 8.00am and 8.45am this morning to contact them. Any road users who were in Kanturk this morning, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, or any Garda station.”