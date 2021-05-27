Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 14:54

Cork traffic: significant delays reported on N40

There are significant traffic delays on the N40 in Cork city at present. Pic: Larry Cummins.

THERE are significant traffic delays in Cork city at present.

Significant delays have been reported with a breakdown near the tunnel contributing to the heavy delays.

There are currently heavy delays on the N40 eastbound from the Douglas flyovers to Dunkettle due to a breakdown near the tunnel. This is causing huge delays and it is taking motorists up to 30 minutes to get through Dunkettle.

