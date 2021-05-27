Cork Gardaí investigating after car found submerged; possible link to missing person

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of car found submerged in the water near Hugh Coveney Pier in Crosshaven.

The car was discovered by divers yesterday evening and Gardaí were notified.

The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Water Unit is conducting a search operation today.

Gardaí are continuing their enquiries to establish the identity of the vehicle.

The road is currently cordoned off and there is a strong Garda presence in the area.

The Echo understands Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry that the car may be linked to a case regarding a missing person.

MORE TO FOLLOW