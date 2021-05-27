Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 11:23

Cork Gardaí investigating after car found submerged; possible link to missing person

Cork Gardaí investigating after car found submerged; possible link to missing person

The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Water Unit is conducting a search operation today.

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of car found submerged in the water near Hugh Coveney Pier in Crosshaven.

The car was discovered by divers yesterday evening and Gardaí were notified. 

The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Water Unit is conducting a search operation today.

Gardaí are continuing their enquiries to establish the identity of the vehicle.

The road is currently cordoned off and there is a strong Garda presence in the area.

The Echo understands Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry that the car may be linked to a case regarding a missing person.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Read More

'Do not be taking to social media': Gardaí in Cork town ask people to raise concerns in person rather than online 

More in this section

Over €6k raised through Cork cafe's Gaza fundraiser Over €6k raised through Cork cafe's Gaza fundraiser
WATCH: Stephanie Rainey releases music video for song inspired by sitcom Friends WATCH: Stephanie Rainey releases music video for song inspired by sitcom Friends
Law and justice concept Man who carried wheel brace during armed robbery at Cork post office jailed
cork garda
180 new jobs on offer at Permanent TSB; Remote working hub established in Cork suburb

180 new jobs on offer at Permanent TSB; Remote working hub established in Cork suburb

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY