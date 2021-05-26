Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 15:35

'Do not be taking to social media': Gardaí in Cork town ask people to raise concerns in person rather than online 

Garda sources say such posts could jeopardise an investigation or put the individual’s safety at risk.

GARDAÍ are advising people not to resort to social media instead of making complaints to gardaí if they have concerns about any action by any individual.

It follows a number of social media posts about an individual who has raised concerns in the Macroom area in relation to loitering and making lewd comments.

Superintendent Joe Moore said he was aware of social media postings regarding the individual.

But he said no complaints have yet been made to gardaí, although he confirmed that gardaí have been made aware of people’s concerns about the individual.

He appealed: “If people have any concerns in relation to any matter, contact gardaí and do not be taking to social media.” 

