'A risk to themselves and other road users': Multiple detections in Cork during crackdown on speeding

A NUMBER of speeding drivers in Cork were caught yesterday as part of a national crackdown on speed designed to save lives.

National ‘Slow Down Day’ took place over a 24-hour period starting from 7am on Friday March 26.

An Garda Síochána and GoSafe detected 994 out of 150,605 drivers travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Chief Superintendent Ray McMahon of the Roads Policing Bureau expressed grave concern about the numbers recorded.

"If a pedestrian or other vulnerable road-user is hit by a vehicle travelling at such speeds, the outcome will inevitably be a serious injury or fatality," he warned. "It is concerning that, despite advanced warning and our widely-circulated appeals to slow down, a significant number of motorists still failed to drive safely within the applicable speed limit.

"In the course of this campaign, we detected a number of vehicles that were being driven well in excess of the speed limit.

"We will continue to maintain our focus on non-compliant drivers as they pose a risk to themselves and other road users."

Detections in Cork included a driver travelling at 87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Lower Glanmire Road Cork Cork.

Another motorist was caught driving at 86km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N20 Kilknockan Mallow Cork.

A speed of 67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the St Ann's Hill Blarney Cork was also recorded, along with 130km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the South Ring Road and 75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the L3004 Killahora Glounthaune.

Cork Chief Superintendent Mcmahon extended his gratitude to those who made the campaign possible.

"I would like to thank our partners the RSA and TII for their co-operation in today’s campaign, and GoSafe who carry out speed enforcement on behalf of An Garda Síochána.

"Of course, I would also like to thank the majority of those who continue to travel within the speed limits.

"I would reiterate once again that this appeal to slow down is not only for one day, but for every day."