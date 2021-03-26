Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 17:18

Cork councillor urges motorists to slow down on approach to busy pedestrian crossing

Councillor Ger Keohane is calling for motorists approaching the pedestrian crossing in Riverstown, known as the Riverstown Cross, to slow down.

Breda Graham

A local councillor is calling for motorists approaching the pedestrian crossing in Riverstown, known as the Riverstown Cross, to slow down.

It comes following regular near-misses involving vehicles and pedestrians at the pedestrian crossing located near Riverstown Community Centre.

Glanmire-based Independent councillor Ger Keohane is calling on motorists to slow down on approach to the crossing.

“This morning on National Slow Down day an infant and her parent almost got knocked down on the crossing and this is a regular occurrence,” he said.

Cllr Keohane had recently witnessed a motorist texting while driving on approach to the crossing who had to “screech to a halt when he eventually noticed a pedestrian crossing”.

This particular stretch of road is the busiest road in Glanmire. There is a crèche, businesses, residential homes and a bus stop, but despite all this, motorists are still driving recklessly.

“Cork City Council have put in measures to slow down traffic and will do more, but unfortunately driver behaviour is appalling,” he said.

Cllr Keohane said he is fearful somebody will be seriously injured or that a fatality will occur and appealed to drivers to be more aware of the speed at which they are driving through such busy areas.

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority continue to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits.
As of 4.30pm on National Slow Down Day, gardaí and GoSafe checked the speed of 109,044 vehicles and detected 728 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Notable speeds in Cork included motorists travelling 67km/h in a 50km/h zone on the St Ann's Hill in Blarney, 75km/h in a 60km/h zone on the L3004 Killahora Road in Glounthaune, 83km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N20 in Kilknockan in Mallow, 130km/h in a 100km/h zone on the South Ring Road, and 60km/h in a 50km/h zone on Spy Hill in Cobh.

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority continue to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on Irish roads.

