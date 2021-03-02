Mitchelstown brothers to be buried in two separate funerals

THE three brothers who died in last week’s murder-suicide will be buried in two separate private funerals in the coming days.

The bodies of 60-year-old Paddy and 66-year-old Willie were found near a farmhouse at Curraghgorm, near Mitchelstown, at around midnight last Thursday night.

They are expected to be laid to rest together in a joint funeral. The family’s wish is for a private funeral.

The body of their younger brother, 59-year-old Johnny, was discovered on Friday in a river around 5km away after a search resulted in the discovery of a car he had been driving close to Killacluig church, outside Mitchelstown.

His funeral Mass and burial will take place separately, although no funeral arrangements have yet been published.

Gardaí are still trying to find a motive for why Johnny attacked and killed his two brothers. An axe found at the property where the brothers were found is believed to have been used in the murders.

A Garda on duty where neighbours left flowers near the Hennessy family farm at Curraghgorm near Mitchelstown, North Cork where brothers Paddy (60) and Willie (66) were found dead on Friday. Picture Dan Linehan

During enquiries in the local area around Curraghgorm, gardaí have been told that Johnny Hennessy was seen alive at around 8pm. Gardaí are now trying to work out if his brothers were already dead at that point.

CCTV footage from the Mitchelstown area is being perused by investigators, while enquiries are still being carried out.

Garda sources say they are still trying to establish the motive for the killing of Paddy and Willie. Speculation on whether the deaths were linked to the sale of cattle is being pursued but gardaí are also trying to establish if there were other issues between the brothers which could have led to the deaths.

A review of the case is also being undertaken by the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission, after a referral by a Garda Superintendent related to possible contact between An Garda Síochána and one of the deceased prior to the incident.

The referral was made under section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any persons who may have information in relation to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who has any information should contact investigating Gardaí at Mitchelstown Garda Station on 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.