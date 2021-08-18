DPP file to be prepared on Mitchelstown brothers’ deaths

A FILE is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions on the deaths of three brothers in Mitchelstown earlier this year.

Johnny Hennessy of Curraghgorm, outside Mitchelstown, and his two brothers, Willie and Paddy, died in February.

Brothers Willie and Paddy Hennessey from Curraghgorm, near Kildorrery pictured in 2009. The brothers were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in north Cork. Pic Seán Burke/Provision

59-year-old Johnny was found dead in the River Funshion on Friday, February 27.

His body was discovered around 5km away from his home after a search resulted in the discovery of a car he had been driving close to Killacluig church, outside Mitchelstown.

Gardaí believe he killed his two older brothers with an axe in the farmyard at his home sometime the previous evening.

The bodies of 60-year-old Paddy and 66-year-old Willie were found at the farmyard at around midnight that night.

A garda spokesman said a file must be forwarded to the DPP even though the suspect in the case is no longer alive.

Once the file has been considered by the DPP, a date will be set for an inquest into the three deaths.