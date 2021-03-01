Mitchelstown deaths: Hennessy brother last seen alive at 8pm on Thursday before bodies were discovered

THE last time Johnny Hennessy was last seen alive was at around 8pm on Thursday evening, according to gardaí investigating the murders of his brothers Paddy and Willie.

Gardai believe he killed his brothers sometime late on Thursday evening, before drowning himself.

The bodies were 60-year-old Paddy and 66-year-old Willie were found near a farmhouse at Curraghgorm, near Mitchelstown, at around midnight on Thursday night.

An axe found at the scene is believed to have been the murder weapon.

The body of 59-year-old Johnny was discovered on Friday in a river around 5km away after a search resulted in the discovery of a car he had been driving close to Killacluig church, outside Mitchelstown.

During enquiries in the local area around Curraghgorm, gardaí have been told that Johnny Hennessy was seen alive at around 8pm. Gardai are now trying to work out if his brothers were already dead at that point.

CCTV footage from the Mitchelstown area is being perused by investigators, while enquiries are still being carried out.

Garda sources say they are still trying to establish the motive for the killing of Paddy and Willie. Speculation on whether the deaths were linked to the sale of cattle is being pursued but gardaí are also trying to establish if there were other issues between the brothers which could have led to the deaths.

Post mortems on the three brothers were completed on Sunday and their bodies are ready to be released to their relatives.

A number of scenes have been preserved by gardaí and technical examinations are ongoing.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any persons who may have information in relation to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who has any information should contact investigating Gardaí at Mitchelstown Garda Station on 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.