GSOC to examine deaths in North Cork following possible contact between Gardaí and deceased before incident 

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) received a referral from a Garda Superintendent related to possible contact between one of the deceased and Gardaí before the incident. Pic; Larry Cummins

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is to review the deaths of three brothers in Cork due to the possibility that one of the deceased made contact with Gardaí before the incident occurred.

GSOC received a referral on Friday from a Garda Superintendent related to possible contact between An Garda Síochána and one of the deceased prior to the incident.

The referral was made under section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005. 

The matter is now under examination by GSOC.

Post mortem examinations have now been completed on the bodies of the men who have been named locally as members fo the Hennessy family.

The bodies of Paddy (60) and Willie (66) were found near a farmhouse at Curraghgorm, near Mitchelstown on Thursday night.

The body of 59-year old Johnny was discovered on Friday in a river around 5km away.

Gardaí in Mitchelstown were alerted to the incident farmhouse and lands at Curragorm, Mitchelstown on Thursday night where the bodies of two men were discovered.

On Friday morning, Gardaí commenced the search for a third male also related, who was believed to be driving a Red Toyota Corolla Carvan, 03 WW 1556.

The car was found parked at an unconnected farmhouse Killacluig, Mitchelstown and shortly after, it was confirmed that the body of a third man had been discovered in a river.

Gardaí have said that the results of the post mortems will not be released for operational reasons.

A number of scenes continue to be preserved and technical examinations are ongoing.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any persons who may have information in relation to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who has any information should contact investigating Gardaí at Mitchelstown Garda Station on 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Post mortem exams complete on bodies of three brothers in North Cork

