Sun, 28 Feb, 2021 - 14:07

Post mortem exams complete on bodies of three brothers in North Cork

Gardaí are appealing for information following the completion of the post mortem exams on the three bodies discovered in North Cork. Pic Larry Cummins

Maeve Lee

The post mortem examinations have been completed on the three men who were discovered deceased in Mitchelstown.

The three men have been named locally as members of the Hennessy family.

The bodies of Paddy (60) and Willie (66) were found near a farmhouse at Curraghgorm, near Mitchelstown on Thursday night.

The body of 59-year old Johnny was discovered on Friday in a river around 5km away.

Gardaí have said that the results of the post mortems will not be released for operational reasons.

Gardaí in Mitchelstown were alerted to an incident at a farmhouse and lands at Curragorm, Mitchelstown on Thursday night where the bodies of two men were discovered.

On Friday morning, Gardaí commenced the search for a third male also related, who was believed to be driving a Red Toyota Corolla Carvan, 03 WW 1556.

The car was found parked at an unconnected farmhouse Killacluig, Mitchelstown and shortly after, it was confirmed that the body of a third man had been discovered in a river in a remote location nearby.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who may have any information in relation to the whereabouts of the red Toyota Corolla car van, 03 WW 1556 between midnight on Thursday, 25 February until 10am Friday morning, 26 February when it was located by Gardaí.

A number of scenes continue to be preserved and technical examinations are ongoing.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any persons who may have information in relation to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who has any information should contact investigating Gardaí at Mitchelstown Garda Station on 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

