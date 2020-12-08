14 assassinations prevented in 2019, say gardai

FOURTEEN assassinations were thwarted in 2019, according to the annual report of An Garda Síochána.

The report for 2019, which was published this morning, also revealed that 18 firearms and €21 million worth of drugs were seized, while up to €3.5 million worth of property was recovered. The Garda Air Support Unit attended more than 2,100 incidents across the country.

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “The dedication and determination of Garda personnel to keeping people safe is evident throughout this report. From significant drug seizures, on-going reductions in burglaries, crime prevention initiatives, and daily community engagement.”

He added: “An Garda Síochána’s role in securing the State during the year was also evident from major seizures of weaponry that degraded the capability of dissident groups, convictions for terrorism offences, and large-scale preparations for potential terrorist incidents.”