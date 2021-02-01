Mon, 01 Feb, 2021 - 12:51

Europol warning about fake Covid-19 negative certs being targeted at flight passengers

Europol warning about fake Covid-19 negative certs being targeted at flight passengers

Fake negative certificates are being sold across Europe 

INTELLIGENCE has been received by Europol alleging that an Irish organised crime gang are using a mobile app to manually falsify Covid-19 test results.

Europol made the revelation in a warning today about the sale of forged Covid-19 certificates to flight passengers.

A statement from the organisation said: “As long as travel restrictions remain in place due to the pandemic, it is very likely that criminals will seize the opportunity of producing and selling fake COVID-19 test certificates.” 

The statement highlighted a number of recent cases where fraudulent certificates were sold, including a forgery ring selling negative test results to passengers at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris. In December, a person was nabbed by Spanish police for selling fake results for €40.

In relation to the Irish gang, Europol said it has received additional intelligence relating to the alleged use of a mobile application by the gang “which allows members of the organised crime group to manually falsify test results”.

The statement from Europol added: “Given the widespread technological means available, in the form of high-quality printers and different software, fraudsters are able to produce high-quality counterfeit, forged or fake documents.”

More in this section

Leaving Certificate results Further clarity on Leaving Cert expected tomorrow
MSPs debate child care plans Parents in Cork urged to reach out for support if they have concerns about their child's development 
More people waiting for beds at CUH emergency department than any other ED More people waiting for beds at CUH emergency department than any other ED
#covid-19#gangland crime
Latest: Forensic anthropologist working with investigators to identify remains found in east Cork 

Extra tests carried out on human remains found in Midleton

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest

My home Ad