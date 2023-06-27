My Wardrobe: Trendy and casual... this outfit is perfect for a day trip

Fitted dress Dress,Oh Polly; heels, Pretty Little Thing
I love the length of it and how fitted it is.
The last time I wore this outfit was to a friend’s birthday party.
White jeans jeans, Pull & Bear; top, Bershka; shoes, Pretty Little Thing
I like the way the frills on the top contrast with the jeans.
The last time I wore this outfit was for lunch with friends.
Cargo jeans cargo jeans, Penneys; top, Stradivarius; shoes, Pretty Little Thing
It’s trendy and casual.
The last time I wore this outfit was for a day trip.