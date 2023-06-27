Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 15:05

My Wardrobe: Trendy and casual... this outfit is perfect for a day trip

Sofia Labus, Ballyvolane, 20, psychology student, Cork College of Commerce features in My Wardrobe by Sarah Horgan
Psychology student Sofia Labus shares some of her favourite outfits with us. Pictures: Denis Minihane.

Sarah Horgan

Sofia Labus, wearing a fitted dress by Oh Polly.
Outfit 1, above: Fitted dress Dress,Oh Polly; heels, Pretty Little Thing 

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love the length of it and how fitted it is.

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore this outfit was to a friend’s birthday party.

Sofia wearing white jeans from Pull &amp; Bear and a top from Bershka.
Outfit 2, above: White jeans jeans, Pull & Bear; top, Bershka; shoes, Pretty Little Thing 

Favourite thing about this outfit: I like the way the frills on the top contrast with the jeans.

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore this outfit was for lunch with friends.

Sofia Labus wearing her Cargo jeans from Penneys and top from Stradivarius.
Outfit 3, above: Cargo jeans cargo jeans, Penneys; top, Stradivarius; shoes, Pretty Little Thing 

Favourite thing about this outfit: It’s trendy and casual.

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore this outfit was for a day trip.

