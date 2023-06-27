My Wardrobe: Trendy and casual... this outfit is perfect for a day trip

Sofia Labus, wearing a fitted dress by Oh Polly.

Outfit 1, above: Fitted dress Dress,Oh Polly; heels, Pretty Little Thing

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love the length of it and how fitted it is.

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore this outfit was to a friend’s birthday party.

Sofia wearing white jeans from Pull & Bear and a top from Bershka.

Outfit 2, above: White jeans jeans, Pull & Bear; top, Bershka; shoes, Pretty Little Thing

Favourite thing about this outfit: I like the way the frills on the top contrast with the jeans.

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore this outfit was for lunch with friends.

Sofia Labus wearing her Cargo jeans from Penneys and top from Stradivarius.

Outfit 3, above: Cargo jeans cargo jeans, Penneys; top, Stradivarius; shoes, Pretty Little Thing

Favourite thing about this outfit: It’s trendy and casual.

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore this outfit was for a day trip.