My Wardrobe: It's my favourite outfit... I wish I could wear it forever

Karen O’Connell, student and part-time barber

Outfit 1; Leggings, JD Sports; crop top, JD Sports; runners, New Look

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love this outfit because it’s so comfortable to wear and you could never get cold.

It’s also a cozy outfit for the winter but the thing I love the most about the outfit is the feeling of the velvet.

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore this outfit was when I went to town with my mum.

Outfit 2: Dress, Quiz; shoes are from Zara

Favourite thing about this outfit; I love this dress because of the slit down the front and the way it fits. It’s a simple dress yet very stylish, I call it the famous blue dress as it’s my favourite outfit of all. I wish I could wear it forever.

Last time I wore it; To my sister Shannon’s 21st.

Outfit 3: Jacket, Boohoo; jacket, Boohoo; top, Boohoo; shorts, Boohoo; boots, PrettyLittleThing

Favourite thing about this outfit; I love this outfit because it’s a lovely set to wear at a party and it’s comfy and easy to dance around in,

Last time I wore it; The last time I wore this outfit was for my friend’s birthday.

Pictures and Video: Larry Cummins

