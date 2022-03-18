My Wardrobe: It's my favourite outfit... I wish I could wear it forever

Leggings, JD Sports; crop top, JD Sports; runners, New Look
I love this outfit because it’s so comfortable to wear and you could never get cold.
It’s also a cozy outfit for the winter but the thing I love the most about the outfit is the feeling of the velvet.
The last time I wore this outfit was when I went to town with my mum.
Dress, Quiz; shoes are from Zara
I love this dress because of the slit down the front and the way it fits. It’s a simple dress yet very stylish, I call it the famous blue dress as it’s my favourite outfit of all. I wish I could wear it forever.
To my sister Shannon’s 21st.
Jacket, Boohoo; jacket, Boohoo; top, Boohoo; shorts, Boohoo; boots, PrettyLittleThing
I love this outfit because it’s a lovely set to wear at a party and it’s comfy and easy to dance around in,
The last time I wore this outfit was for my friend’s birthday.