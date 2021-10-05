Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 08:14

My Wardrobe: I love active wear that's fun... and Irish!

Lesley Giltinan, Rochestown, fitness guru and owner of the LeanWithLesley App shares her favourite looks with Sarah Horgan
Fitness guru, Lesley Giltinan. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sarah Horgan

Lesley Giltinan wearing her blue outfit from Olly Olly and Co.
Outfit 1 above: Blue leggings, Olly Olly & Co; top, Olly Olly & Co; runners, Nike

Favourite thing about this outfit: Lauren Oliver, the founder of Olly Olly and Co., is Irish. 

An Irish woman doing her thing, what’s not to love? 

Also, the material is sustainable and the fabric is made from regenerated ocean waste. The fit is super, it really is premium quality. I’ve worked out in it and I can vouch for that. There is no pulling or hiking the leggings throughout the workout. 

They stay in place and the top has a support bra built into it so you don’t have to be wearing two tops.

Last time I wore it: During the week at one of my classes at Marina Market, Cork.

Lesley Giltinan wearing an outfit from the GymGoddess Clothing. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Outfit 2: Leggings and top, above GymGoddess Clothing; runners, Nike

Favourite thing about this outfit: It’s an Irish Brand. Phoebe McVey is the owner and founder of Gym Goddess Clothing.

I always try to support Irish and love when I see a woman at the helm. Supporting each other in life is good! 

The price line is very affordable in this brand and the activewear is fun and comfortable. One tree is planted with every order, which is nice to know. The company is conscious of sourcing its materials to the highest standard and has set a goal to make all its clothing from sustainable materials.

Last time I wore it: Doing one of our Live Workouts on App. We do three a week. I usually live all day in my work gear and just throw on a t-shirt or sweatshirt if I’m going to meet someone, collect someone, do shopping, walking - whatever the day holds. It’s nice to know you can look good in your activewear.

Lesley Giltinan wearing leggings and top from Samui. Picture and video: Denis Minihane.
Outfit 3, above: Leggings, Samui; top, Samui, runners, Nike

Favourite thing about this outfit: The colour and fit has a real wow factor to it, especially with a simple black t-shirt or sweatshirt. I got these from Clodagh, owner and fashion buyer in Samui Cork, the most amazing style haven located in Drawbridge Street in Cork. Clodagh has incredible talent when it comes to fashion and just recently brought in the P.E. Nation label to her boutique.

Last time I wore it: I actually haven’t worn this yet and I’m so excited to wear it at one of our live classes.

Pictures and video by Denis Minihane

women on wednesdaymy wardrobefitness
