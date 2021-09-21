Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 09:01

My Wardrobe: I love thrift shops, charity shops and wondering what kind of life these clothes had before I found them

Claire McCarthy, Croookstown, blogger @queenovershare takes part in our My Wardrobe feature
Claire McCarthy, from Crookstown in County Cork. Pictures: Larry Cummins

Sarah Horgan

Outfit one, below: Kimono, On The Verge Online; leggings, Penneys; shoes, Penneys

Favourite thing about this outfit: I have never worn this particular kimono out without getting stopped and asked where it is from. I’m always so proud to promote small Irish businesses. I love how an outfit can strike up a conversation with a complete stranger and can make people connect more with each other.

Last time I wore it: While out shopping in the city — a lady working in the English Market asked; “Is that kimono from ontheverge? I love that colour!”

Outfit two, above: Two-piece, bought in charity shop a couple of years ago; sandals, New Look

Favourite thing about this outfit: It is bright and wonderful and makes me feel the happiest when I wear it. I’ll never find anything like it again, and believe me, I’ve been looking. 

It’s got really old worn shoulder pads and I love them. Bring back dramatic shoulder pads, I say!

Last time I wore it: When the pubs reopened and I went out for dinner and drinks with the girls. I felt like it expressed how happy I was feeling on the inside that night.

Outfit three, above: My good friend from America who travels a lot bought me this dress a couple of weeks ago in a market in Colmar, France; boots, Burberry, passed down from a friend.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love how my friends know me well enough to say ‘I saw this dress and it’s just so you, I had to get it for you’. I love anything with a trumpet sleeve and fringe. Anything that is slightly too big on me with a waist belt usually works. 

These boots were also passed down from my friend, they are black Burberry leather boots. They are timeless.  They gave my friend many years of happiness and now they are doing the exact same for me. 

Every time I wear these boots I think of my dear friend in America and I feel closer to her. I love clothes that are passed down between friends, I find something comforting about it. I love thrift shops, charity shops and wondering what kind of life these clothes had before I found them.

Last time I wore it: I am saving this outfit for my next date night with my hubby Mark.

Pictures: Larry Cummins

