My Wardrobe: I love thrift shops, charity shops and wondering what kind of life these clothes had before I found them

Kimono, On The Verge Online; leggings, Penneys; shoes, Penneys
I have never worn this particular kimono out without getting stopped and asked where it is from. I’m always so proud to promote small Irish businesses. I love how an outfit can strike up a conversation with a complete stranger and can make people connect more with each other.
While out shopping in the city — a lady working in the English Market asked; “Is that kimono from ontheverge? I love that colour!”
Two-piece, bought in charity shop a couple of years ago; sandals, New Look
It is bright and wonderful and makes me feel the happiest when I wear it. I’ll never find anything like it again, and believe me, I’ve been looking.
When the pubs reopened and I went out for dinner and drinks with the girls. I felt like it expressed how happy I was feeling on the inside that night.
My good friend from America who travels a lot bought me this dress a couple of weeks ago in a market in Colmar, France; boots, Burberry, passed down from a friend.
I love how my friends know me well enough to say ‘I saw this dress and it’s just so you, I had to get it for you’. I love anything with a trumpet sleeve and fringe. Anything that is slightly too big on me with a waist belt usually works.
Every time I wear these boots I think of my dear friend in America and I feel closer to her. I love clothes that are passed down between friends, I find something comforting about it. I love thrift shops, charity shops and wondering what kind of life these clothes had before I found them.
I am saving this outfit for my next date night with my hubby Mark.