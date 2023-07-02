Remembering the dawning of the age of the 'Supertrain' in Cork

HALF a century ago, two major events in the history of railways in Ireland took place.
There was an air of confidence about the future and viability of the Irish rail network. A new ‘Super Standard’ ticket replaced ‘First Class, costing £1 more than the standard fare, irrespective of the length of the journey.
The new trains would reach maximum speeds of 75mph - although that very week, there were reports of a ‘supertrain’ in the USA being developed that would hit speeds of 300mph! Current Irish train have a maximum of 100mph/160kmh.
Finally, on Monday, December 4, driver Jerry Lyne - a Corkman - took the first service ‘Supertrain’ out of Dublin Heuston to Cork. On arrival at Kent Station, CIE officials and guests went to Blackrock Castle for a special lunch, at which it was announced that Cork would soon have an hourly rail service to Dublin.
Mr J.J Byrne, General Manager of CIE, led the speeches, deputising for its Chairman, Mr T.P Hogan, who was attending the funerals in Dublin of two bus workers killed in a spate of bombings in the capital.
The Echo sent a reporter on that maiden journey, who gushed: “The first thing one notices about the ‘Supertrain’ is that one does not sink into the airliner-type seats. In fact, they are quite firm. A CIE official told me, ‘You’ll find that when we get to Cork, you’ll be quite sprightly’. He was right.”
While it would be some time before Cork got its hourly service to the capital, the ‘Supertrains’ were running to all principal destinations out of Dublin by Christmas, 1972, and well appreciated by the travelling public. For a while, CIE even published a free newspaper available at all principal stations called Travel Express.
In time, these coaches, as they aged, were transferred to less busy lines while newer fleets were introduced to the Dublin-Cork service.
At present, Irish Rail are awaiting delivery of yet another generation of train, the fourth serving the Cork main line since 1972, from Korea - but none will generate the excitement and expectation that accompanied the introduction of the ‘Supertrains’ 50 years ago.