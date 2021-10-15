Silent film at The Pav cinema in Cork gets rave reviews, but absence of clock is alarming

NEXT week, the Pavilion Cinema will be screening The Old Nest - the most talked about film at the present time, the Echo reported on Saturday, October 15, 1921. (It was a U.S silent drama).

Described as the most genuine and extraordinary masterpiece that has yet reached the screen, the photo-play is making screen history and will live as long as there are human hearts.

At the mere sight of this play, many a chord in the human heart, so thickly overlaid with worldly prejudice and troubles that it appears muted forever, will begin to vibrate and conjure up visions of enchanted gardens into which it had long since given up hope of penetrating. There will be matinees daily at three.

Clocking off

The absence of the clock in Fitzgerald’s Park is having an alarming effect. I have heard of two instances in which police pensioners actually missed getting the 4pm Echo on a big race day through not knowing the time.

Another regrettable case is recorded in which a man asleep on a seat reached a nearby public house ten minutes after closing time on Sunday because his friend did not wake him earlier.

Cases have also occurred in which the Park workmen overstayed their scheduled hours - in the rapture of their occupation - and a nursemaid had the misfortune to miss an appointment with “one of the new police”.

This is a grave state of affairs. If the museum clock cannot be restored, the committee ought to obtain a loan of Shandon.

Should the Corporation refuse this, the park regulars should borrow whips from the jarveys and choppers from the butchers and invade the Council Chamber, and may a red flag take the place of the fish on Shandon steeple.

London Peace Conference

The Peace Conference has adjourned for the weekend and next week will see the start of discussion on the actual terms of settlement. The character of the Conference will then change from one of conversation to one of formal debate in the presence of stenographers appointed by both sides.

It is expected an outline of the truce plan will be published next week as it is regarded as essential to the continuation of peace that the Irish public know how the two sides stand.

It appears that, despite rumours of friction, the Irish delegates have proved entirely reasonable in their attitude. Some recent concerns are Unionist diehard attitudes relating to the control of affairs at Dublin Castle and the IRA review in the Dublin mountains at which newspaper correspondents and cinematographers were present.

But a straw showing which way the wind is blowing is surely Prime Minister David Lloyd George’s making preparations to go to America. He wouldn’t be doing this if serious trouble lay immediately ahead.

Stealing to Survive

Daniel Donovan, a man of the labouring class, was charged with breaking into Kilanully Rectory, Carrigaline, on August 3 and stealing goods including 12 silver teaspoons, two pairs of boots, a rain coat, a pair of opera glasses, a two foot ruler and a pair of cycling stockings.

He accepted he pawned the items but said he found them on the road near Turner’s Cross.

Sergeant Hollywood said the accused admitted guilt at the time of his arrest saying, he was “half mad and half hungry” when he did it. Donovan had been convicted ten times since 1906 and was sentenced to four years penal servitude.

Five French Ships in Harbour

Nowadays, it is not often we see a cluster of sailing ships moored in the harbour at one and the same time awaiting orders. But yesterday five of them, all flying the French tricolour, were riding to anchor in our spacious port.

Their graceful lines were much admired from shore.

The vessels are Thiers and the General de Nigrier with cargoes of wheat, the MacMahon with nitrate and the Andre Theodore and Alice, also with wheat. The Alice was towed out yesterday evening by the Flying Buzzard (Capt Donald Nicholson) to Daunt’s Rock from where she set a course for South Shields.

“Carbery’s Column”

Men who have followed the greyhounds in recent Sundays tell me hares are soft and easily killed at present. This is bad news. Traps and snares have already depleted stocks during the period of high meat prices.

After a dry summer, recent rain has produced fresh, soft grass in which the hares revel. As a result, they are not in the hardy stout-running form so apparent when their food is dry and scanty.

Some clubs are doubtful about resuming coursing before Christmas.