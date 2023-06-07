Tina Turner tribute... and Midsummer frolics take to Cork stages

TWELVE Angry Men continues tonight and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday, June 8 and 9) at the Opera House. Staged by BOLT Productions, and based on Reginald Rose’s classic, it’s a thought-provoking display of how a person’s innocence or guilt can balance on a knife’s edge when placed in others’ hands.

Directed by Darren Kelleher and produced by Denis Desmond.

On Saturday at 8pm, in a most timely scheduling, Rebecca O’Connor pays tribute to the late, great Tina Turner in Simply The Best. 8pm start for that one.

Later that evening in the Green Room, Seanie Buttons presents Strictly Over 18s, with Mount Eerie and Ana Palindrome.

Siobhán McSweeney features at Cork Opera House this Cork Midsummer Festival, as Winne in Beckett's Happy Days.

Next week, as part of the great Cork Midsummer Festival, Siobhán McSweeney appears in Beckett’s Happy Days, from Landmark Productions, directed by Catriona McLoughlin. That’s from June 14-17.

Booking for all Opera House shows on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Jennifer de Brún, one of the Aerial dancers of Fidget Feet. Picture: Allen Kiely

And that Beckett play sees the opening of the Midsummer Festival itself, with events of all kinds on all over the place.

You’ll have to check out their website to see the huge range, catering for all tastes, but here are just a few to get you planning: Freefalling at Everyman, June 22-24 is a must, combining the skills and artistic vision of Rough Magic, Lime Tree Theatre/Belltable and Fidget Feet Aerial Dance, to capture both the joy of living life to the fullest, and the terror of being trapped in a body that refuses to function.

Broken Crow are presenting two pieces: The Settling, and Found, the former about an old man caught in the recesses of his mind among long-ago actions, the latter described as “Bridget Jones meets Indiana Jones...”

There’s plenty of dance too, notably Trojans, ground-breaking movement from one of Ireland’s leading choreographers in a new interpretation of Virgil’s epic poem, The Aeneid, performed to an electronic score in the Marina Market warehouse. That’s one of the joys of the midsummer festival - that events take place in the most unlikely locations, adding considerably to the overall experience.

Check out https://www.corkmidsummer.com/whats-on for the full list of events!

At the Everyman tomorrow and Saturday night, Fishamble presents King, written by and featuring Pat Kinevane, exploring prejudice, privilege and resilience, as Luther struggles to live life to the full. 8pm start.

Music from the Movies is here on Sunday night, June 11, with the London Concertante offering a stunning red-carpet ride of iconic film soundtracks. That’s a 7.30pm start, by the way.

And next Friday, June 16, Gaggin Drama Group presents Nobody’s Talking to Me, the hilarious comedy by Tommy Marren. Set in 1960s rural Ireland, it tells the story of an apparently happy couple who actually haven’t spoken to each other in ten years. Directed by Pam Golden. 8pm start. See https://everymancork.com/

Now here is something different coming up in the months ahead - Waves of Sound, a summer music series of gigs held at Ballybrannigan Beach in East Cork.

Hosted by BKultured Water Kefir, four separate acts will be staged against that incredible backdrop of the Atlantic.

The first is on June 24, with award-winning Northern Irish folk singer-songwriter Joshua Burnside. July 22 brings cellist Yseult and flautist Miriam Kaczor, while Rúadhán Ó Deasmhúnaigh, singer-songwriter, storyteller and poet, appears August 12. Finally, the ultimate 90s party experience, Attention Bebe, on September 16.

The gigs take place on the coastal family farm where BKultured is produced and its sister business, food trailer Niamh’s Larder, is stationed. All start at 6.30pm, with tickets available at bkultured.com/event-list. You can also follow @BKultured on Instagram for news on upcoming gigs and ticket release updates.