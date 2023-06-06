An indoor beach at Cork City Hall: ‘It’ll be an incredible spectacle to witness’

- John Redmond Street will be covered with oceans of multicoloured foam by artist Stephanie Luning.
- New work from Circus Factory Cork.
- Two new plays from Broken Crow; by Gavin McEntee, starring Raymond Keane, Katie Honan and George Hanover at the Granary; and , inspired by writer and performer Aideen Wylde’s deep connection to Newfoundland at Graffiti Theatre.
- Amanda Coogan, of Dublin Theatre of the Deaf and Cork Deaf Community Choir, will perform through the unique perspective of Deaf culture, at the lecture theatre at the Crawford Art Gallery.
- A new show from one of Ireland’s exciting drag acts, Candy Warhol, at the Cork Arts Theatre.
- The second annual Midsummer Parade will be a riot of colour, celebrating the creativity and diversity of Cork communities on Oliver Plunkett Street, with the grand finale on the Grand Parade.
- A large scale dance performance by professional dancers alongside an intergenerational community cast with Mayfield Men’s Shed Choir and young participants, choreographed by Helga Deasy at Dance Firkin Crane.
- New works from choreographer and performer Andrea Williams, emerging theatre-makers Loom, Aaron O’Neill – and lots more...
- The Cork Midsummer Festival is on from June 14-25. See www.corkmidsummer.com