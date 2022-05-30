I'm proud of my Irish roots, says singer-songwriter Tom Grennan ahead of his Live At The Marquee gig 

Debuting at number one on the UK albums chart, and going Gold with over 100,000 sales and equivalent streams, ‘Evering Road’ was written and recorded at a strange time for music and in-person collaboration, with the guts of it assembled during the crisis.
“I can’t wait, man, Ireland is a massive part of my life, my dad’s Irish. So, to be coming back into Ireland to do my thing, and just letting the people know that I’m one of them is an amazing thing. And I’m proud. I’m proud of my roots. Honestly, if I become one of the biggest artists to come out of England, then one aim is to be one of the biggest in Ireland.”
Tom Grennan plays Live At The Marquee on Tuesday, May 31. Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.ie