Riverdance is coming to Marquee and it’s a moving feat for Cork star John!

“When I first got into dancing as a boy was also when Riverdance meant that we could see it becoming a job, whereas years ago you just entered competitions and that was about it. You’d have to become a teacher or find another job somehow; you’d have to go to college and do something else outside of dancing as well. In my era, it became a new goal, put your head down and be the best you could be and hopefully one day you could walk through the doors of Riverdance and tour the world with them.”
Despite his decade long tenure John has never rested on his laurels, he explained just how much each performer challenges each other to stay on their toes. “Basically we are contracted from tour to tour, so if you let your standards slip there are so many people waiting for a chance to take your place. You have to be at peak performance all the time.”
Reflecting on his role as principal dancer John feels he made it his own based on his own experiences. “Everyone brings their own personal style to it. We are all the result of everything we’ve been taught, you know. Some people will be perhaps kind of sharp, some will be more elegant. It just depends on your own dancing style, who were your teachers when growing up, those first two or three years, and then your own personal touch. I can only dance as me, I’m kind of fast, electric and swift so that’s what I will bring to the role.
