Leaving Cert results: All you need to know

WITH the Leaving Certificate results being released today, it can be a nerve-wrecking time for students and parents who have waited anxiously over the summer months.

The results are due out at 10am for the 63,539 students who sat their Leaving Cert exams. This is still later than pre-Covid 19 mid-August dates, because of what is termed the ‘post-marking process’. In order to prevent or avoid the ‘cliff edge’ or a sudden return to the grade profile from pre-pandemic times, a lengthy adjustment process must occur.

After all the scripts have been corrected, further adjustments will be made to the marks awarded to ensure that they are as close as possible to last year’s results.

It can be a stressful time, with the anticipation of the results, points achieved and subsequent CAO offers surrounding it. The CAO round 1 offers will be made on August 30 at 2pm.

The best thing to do coming up to the results is be organised and don’t make any rash decisions until the CAO offers come out.

Here is everything you need to know about the Leaving Cert results, how to access them, calculate points, and deal with disappointment.

How can students access Leaving Cert. results?

Accessing your results for 2023 will be online. You can access them via the online system the CSSP. Log on to the account you have created on the Candidate Self Service Portal (CSSP) at 10am to access your Leaving Cert Results online. Be organised and ready for this, there is bound to be a lot of traffic at 10am so maybe to avoid panic wait a short time.

The CSSP is now currently open if you need to register (if you didn’t do something back in March) or if you have lost your password.

The morning of your results, you should have the following in front of you before 10am:

Examination Number

Student Portal Account Password

PPS Number

In addition to this, you should have the Leaving Cert. points calculator, a good reliable one can be found on careersportal for example. This is a quick and efficient tool to allow you to convert your grades into CAO points. It will give you the results from the combination of your highest six subjects.

In addition, if a student has sat the higher-level maths exam, 25 bonus points will be added to the points score. Students who receive a H6 or higher will have 25 bonus points added to their total score for maths, these bonus points will only be added if Maths is in the top six results being calculated.

It is important to note students must also meet the minimum entry requirements for the CAO courses that they have chosen.

Can students view their scripts?

Students who feel unhappy with their grades will be able to view their scripts online via the CSSP from August 29 at 9am.

Here, you can see if there are any issues that might spur you on to appeal your grade.

Some of these scripts are available to view online and some in the form of the physical script.

Online scripts include Irish, English, Maths, Biology and French, whilst in person scripts for viewing include Polish, computer science, Design & Communication Graphics and constriction studies (Source: examinations.ie).

CAO offers will still be made on your initial results, but if you are upgraded, the SEC will inform the CAO and you may receive an offer for your first choice, and you can accept it in place of your first offer, or alternatively you could be offered a deferred place on the course allowing you to enrol next year.

The unfortunate reality... disappointment

It must be acknowledged that the Leaving Cert results can be a very disappointing time for students and their parents.

If you feel disappointed or upset, you need to take time to allow yourself to express those feelings and surround yourself with support.

As a career guidance counsellor at careerhub.ie, I am a huge affirmer of the idea that there are many different routes to achieve a career aim or dream.

A lot of people do not get their dream course and this is OK.

When you have taken time to feel disappointed, consider your next steps, whether that is accepting a level 7 that may allow you a different entry route into your dream course, or by accepting a lower course choice that is career-related course and compliment it with postgraduate study or conversion down the line. If you cannot commit to these courses, there are other routes, including Plc’s, which may also provide qqi entry into your dream course the following year (all of this varies from course to course so extensive research is vital).

There are a lot of support services available to you, including the parents’ councils Leaving Cert helpline on 1800 265 165.

Many guidance counsellors offer support including myself at careerhub.ie and updates and information will be regularly posted on Instagram @careerhub.ie

Contacting the State Examinations Commission

If a candidate needs to contact the SEC, the email address for candidate enquiries is candidateportal@examinations.ie and the phone number is 090-6442702.