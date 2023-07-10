Advice on staying healthy and also hydrated in heat when you have a long-term health condition

Some possible signs of dehydration include a dry mouth, feeling thirsty, tired, dizzy or lightheaded. Dark yellow and strong-smelling urine can also be tell-tale signs. Your urine should be a pale, straw colour · If you take diuretics or water tablets and start to feel dizzy or light-headed, let your doctor know. Your dose may need a review.
Eat cold foods, particularly salads and fruits.
Make sure your home is cool when you are staying indoors. Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler.
Wear light, loose-fitting cotton clothes. If you have to go outside, apply sunscreen, stay in the shade and wear a hat · Stay out of the heat in the hottest part of the day, usually between 11am and 3pm.
If you do want to carry out any activities, such as exercise or gardening, plan to do these during the morning or evening when it is cooler.