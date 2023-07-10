Advice on staying healthy and also hydrated in heat when you have a long-term health condition

SUMMER is associated with bright days, warm weather and longer evenings. However, for people with chronic or long-term health conditions such as Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Diabetes or heart conditions, summer is a time to be extra careful.

If you have such a condition, it is important to understand how the summer weather might affect you. Hot weather means your body has to work harder to keep your temperature at normal levels. This can put extra strain on your heart, lungs and kidneys.

The heat and humidity can also be tiring. You may have less energy and be less active. You can enjoy the summer months if you keep yourself hydrated, understand the effect of heat on your body and take some extra precautions to stay well.

Keeping cool and hydrated is particularly important:

Stay hydrated: You need to replace the fluids lost through sweating. Stick with water or sugar-free drinks and avoid caffeine or alcoholic beverages, which can cause dehydration. It is important in hot weather to drink more, especially if you are active.

Some possible signs of dehydration include a dry mouth, feeling thirsty, tired, dizzy or lightheaded. Dark yellow and strong-smelling urine can also be tell-tale signs. Your urine should be a pale, straw colour · If you take diuretics or water tablets and start to feel dizzy or light-headed, let your doctor know. Your dose may need a review.

Eat cold foods, particularly salads and fruits.

Make sure your home is cool when you are staying indoors. Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler.

Wear light, loose-fitting cotton clothes. If you have to go outside, apply sunscreen, stay in the shade and wear a hat · Stay out of the heat in the hottest part of the day, usually between 11am and 3pm.

If you do want to carry out any activities, such as exercise or gardening, plan to do these during the morning or evening when it is cooler.

Travelling abroad while living with a long-term condition is perfectly fine, once you are well organised in advance. If you are travelling in Europe, make sure you get your free European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) before you go abroad. This allows you to get healthcare in another EU or European Economic Area (EEA) state for free, or at a reduced cost.

Also, talk to your GP or healthcare team about what you need to consider if you are travelling abroad. This might include your fitness for travel, vaccinations, medications and travel insurance.

Be sure to also check with your health insurance company about your coverage while abroad.

Diabetes Nurse Specialist Eimear Brosnan advises people with diabetes to bring a letter on medical stationary stating you have diabetes and that you will be carrying equipment i.e. medication, meter, lancets or insulin with you in your carry-on luggage.

If you have COPD, Deborah Casey, Respiratory Nurse Specialist with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, advises that you ask your doctor if you are safe to fly, especially if you plan to fly a long distance. If you are on oxygen, Deborah advises that you plan well in advance so you can organise the equipment you need.

The physical demands of travel can be difficult. There can be quite a walk in some airports, so think about the help you may need. Call the airline ahead of your flight to let them know if you need special assistance.

People with circulatory problems can experience swollen legs and other discomfort on longer flights. To help reduce these risks, you should stretch your legs and arms regularly during the flight. Ask your doctor if you should wear well-fitted or compression stockings.

For more practical information and resources to help you manage your long-term health condition, go to www.hse.ie/selfmanagementsupport.

Tomorrow: Specific advice for those living with Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Diabetes or heart conditions