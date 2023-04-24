Supports for you to relieve rise in cost of living

PRICES have risen this year and you may be struggling to pay for the everyday things you need to support yourself and your family.

The government announced some new cost of living supports in February.

People getting social welfare payments

In April, 2023, if you are getting the Working Family Payment or any weekly long-term social welfare payment that qualifies for the Christmas Bonus, you will get a once-off payment of €200.

Long term payments include State Pensions, Carers Allowance, Carers Benefit, Farm Assist, Disability Allowance, Invalidity Pension and One-Parent Family payments. (To get the full list, contact your local Citizens Information Centre)

You will only get one €200 payment, even if you get more than one qualifying social welfare payment.

In June, 2023, you will get an extra €100 for each child with your monthly Child Benefit payment.

Child Benefit is paid to parents or guardians of children under 16 years. You may also get it, if your child is aged 16 or 17 years in full-time education or full-time training or has a disability and cannot support themselves.

State exam fees

If you have a child taking the Leaving Certificate or Junior Cycle examination, there will be no exam fees in 2023.

School transport

If your child uses the School Transport Scheme, the fee for the school year 2023-2024 will be reduced to €50 for a primary school child and €75 for a secondary school child. The maximum fee for a family will be €125.

The scheme provides transport for children who live over a certain distance from the appropriate school. Even if your child meets the criteria for school transport, a place is not guaranteed.

You can apply from March 1, 2023.

Help for business owners

If you are a business owner, you will have easier access to the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) to help with businesses energy costs.

Your business will qualify if it has had a 50% increase in electricity or gas costs (up from 30% increase). This can apply from September1, 2022.

The amount you get back will increase to 50% of the cost of eligible electricity and gas bills (up from 40%).

The Scheme is extended to May 31, 2023.

VAT will remain at the 9% reduced rate until August 31, 2023, for hospitality services, and until October 31, 2023 for gas and electricity.

Read more about help with the cost of living on https://bit.ly/livingcostshelp.

Additional Needs Payment

The Additional Needs Payment can help you with an expense that you cannot pay from your weekly income.

The amount that you can get depends on your circumstances and the type of help you need.

You can get the Additional Needs Payment for:

An increase in your fuel or electricity costs

Essential repairs to property, including motor vehicles and replacing household appliances and furniture

Funeral costs

Deposits for private rented accommodation

Bedding and cooking utensils, if you are setting up home for the first time

Food, clothing and shelter after an emergency event such as a fire or flood

Recurring travel costs to hospital

Visiting a relative in hospital or prison

This is not a complete list, other expenses can be covered too.

The telephone lines for South Munster Citizens Information in Cork City are monitored from 10am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday. In addition, the Cork City Centre CIC in Cornmarket Street is open to the public from 10am to 12.30pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the Blackpool CIC is open to the public each morning from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday. Full details for all Citizens Information Centres and their opening times are available on our website.