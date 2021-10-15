Who do you think deserves a community food award?

- Name of Proposer (your name), your email address and phone number.
- Name of the individual, project, business, or organisation that you are nominating.
- Contact name for the project, business, or organisation that you are nominating.
- Address of the project, business, or organisation.
- Website of the project, business, or organisation.
- Email address for the individual, project, business, or organisation.
- Describe the project, initiative, or business. What is the idea behind it? (max. 50 words) What impact does this project, initiative or business have in terms of social responsibility? (max. 50 words)
- How long has it been running for? If it is a project, please specify the timeframe (max. 20 words).
- Why is this individual/project/organisation the most deserving recipient of the IFWG Community Food Award? (max. 50 words)