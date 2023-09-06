Sophie O'Sullivan breaks U23 3,000m record in Italy

CORK'S Sophie O’Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh A.C.) has broken the Irish U23 3000m record this evening in Italy.

Competing at the Palio Citta' Della Quercia in Rovereto, O’Sullivan finished second behind Wubrist Aschal (Ethiopia) in an impressive time of 8.44.72.

The mark knocks nearly two seconds off the previous record held by Sarah Healy since July of last year.

O’Sullivan who is currently studying at the University of Washington has had a breakthrough 2023 making the NCAA 1500m final, winning European U23 1500m gold and running a 1500m personal best at the World Championships in Budapest securing qualification for next year’s Olympic Games in the process.

The 21-year-old now moves to third on the Irish senior all-time list for the event behind Mary Cullen and her mother Sonia.

Several other Irish athletes were also competing at the meet. Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrocks A.C.) also moved to third on the Irish All-Time list for 3000m crossing the line in second in 7.36.89.

The national 5000m record holder finished incredibly strongly to knock seven seconds off his previous best for the distance.

Sarah Lavin (Emerald A.C.) rounded off her excellent season with a win in the 100m Hurdles, clocking 12.76.

Louise Shanahan (Leevale A.C.) and Mark English (Finn Valley A.C.) ran in their respective 800m races both finishing in eighth.

Elsewhere at the Memoriał Wiesława Maniaka in Poland, Christopher O’Donnell (North Sligo A.C.) was second in the Men’s 400m in a time of 46.38.