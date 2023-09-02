SAHC: Courcey Rovers finish well to defeat Newcestown 

Courcey Rovers 1-19 Newcestown 2-15

COURCEY ROVERS came good late on to defeat Newcestown in the Co-Op SuperStores SAHC at Brinny on Saturday evening.

Courcey Rovers were beaten in last year's decider and have struggled for form this season due to a combination of reasons as they came into this game with two defeats from two games in the group stages but this win now makes sure that they won’t be involved in the relegation play-off decider as it was a possibility before throw-in.

Newcestown booked their place in the knockout stages prior to this game but they will be disappointed with how the closing stages panned out for them in this one. Newcestown will face Killeagh in the quarter-final.

Newcestown under the tutelage of Charlie Wilson, started the brighter with a point from a Edmund Kenneally free after a minute. Newcestown then registered two wides as they dominated possession in the early stages before Courcey Rovers levelled through Rory O’Callaghan following a clever pass by Olan Crowley. The sides swapped points before the Ballinspittle/Ballinadee outfit nudged in front following a long-range DJ Twomey point, 0-3 to 0-2 after nine minutes.

Courcey’s went two points clear when Richard Sweetnam pointed following a pass from goalkeeper Stephen Nyhan, when it looked like the netminder would strike a long-range free himself. Colm Dineen raised a white flag for Newcestown before the team in red and white struck for a goal when Crowley nestled the ball into the corner of the net following great advantage played by referee Brendan Barry Murphy, 1-4 to 0-3 after 14 minutes.

Newcestown's James Kelleher being tackled by Courcey Rovers Kevin Collins. Picture: Denis Boyle

A Kenneally free and a Richard O’Sullivan effort for Newcestown reduced the margin down to two points in what was a physical game. Newcestown goaled after 24 minutes, Kenneally’s long-free dropped short only for Seán O’Donovan to get a flick on the ball and it ended up in the back of the net as the team in red and yellow now led, 1-5 to 1-4.

The teams exchanged white flags before a pair of Kenneally placed balls gave Newcestown a three-point advantage heading into injury-time, 1-8 to 1-5. Courcey’s goalkeeper Nyhan landed an inspirational long-range free right on the stroke of the short-whistle, 1-8 to 1-6 at the interval.

On the resumption, Courcey Rovers hit the first score, a well worked move ended up with Michael O’Donovan splitting the posts to reduce the margin down to a single point. A Kenneally free put two points between the sides before frees from Sweetnam and Nyhan levelled up proceedings at 1-9 apiece after 37 minutes.

Newcestown took a grip on proceedings with 1-1 in the space of a minute, Kenneally with the crucial scores. The teams exchanged white flags before Courcey’s goalkeeper Nyhan landed another outstanding long-range free, 2-11 to 1-11 with 15 minutes remaining. Kenneally pushed his side four points clear through a free only for Sweetnam to convert a free at the other end a minute later.

The sides swapped points as Newcestown held a 2-13 to 1-13 advantage with nine minutes remaining. A Liam Collins white flag for the Carrigdhoun team left just two points between the sides as Courcey’s once more showed their resilience. Once again, the sides exchanged white flags as the game entered the 57th minute, 2-14 to 1-15.

Newcestown's Podge Collins in action. Picture: Denis Boyle

In a game riddled with frees, Sweetnam converted a placed ball for the Ballinspittle/Ballinadee outfit to leave just a point between the sides. The teams were level when Colin Roche pointed as the game entered injury-time.

A Sweetnam point nudged Courcey’s in front followed by a long-range Nyhan free as they led by two points. Despite a Kenneally free to reduce the deficit down to a point, Courcey’s held on for a huge win.

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: R Sweetnam 0-10 (0-7 f), S Nyhan 0-4 f, O Crowley 1-1, L Collins, C Roche, M O’Donovan, R O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

Newcestown: E Kenneally 1-10 (0-10 f), S O’Donovan 1-1, C Dineen 0-2, R O’Sullivan, J Meade 0-1 each.

COURCEY ROVERS: S Nyhan; C Daly, D Collins, K Collins; L Collins, F Lordan, C Roche; DJ Twomey, M Collins; O Crowley, M O’Donovan, R O’Callaghan; J McCarthy, S Twomey, R Sweetnam.

Subs: D O’Donovan for M O’Donovan (46), B Ryan for J McCarthy (49), D Lordan for K Collins (61).

NEWCESTOWN: C Wilson; M McSweeney, C O’Donovan, J Kelleher; G O’Donovan, L Meade, E Collins; T Twomey, N Kelly; S O’Donovan, E Kenneally, P Collins; C Dineen, R O’Sullivan, J Meade.

Sub: D Buckley for S O’Donovan (35, inj).

Referee: Brendan Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue).