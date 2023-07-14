Ballyphehane close in on another county title: This club has huge potential

IT has been a fantastic couple of seasons for Ballyphehane GAA club and it could get even better for the city club this weekend.

2022 was a historic year for the team in blue and white as they won the Seandún JBFC title after defeating Douglas by a single point before winning the county JCFC following a comfortable win over Freemount. It was the club's first county success in their history.

Following the magnificent achievement in 2022, Ballyphehane haven’t rested on their laurels. The team in blue and white stand just 60 minutes away from back-to-back county titles. The city outfit take on West Cork’s St Oliver Plunketts in the county JBFC decider on Saturday in Páirc Uí Rinn with a 3.30pm throw-in.

It has been some journey for a club who were at a crossroads in 2021 as manager Steven Buckle explains.

“We played St Michael’s away in a league game two years ago and we got absolutely hammered,” Buckle says.

“It was a very disappointing performance and the mood around the club was at an all-time low. The management stepped down after the game and myself and Owen Sweeney took over the team.

We didn’t wave a magic wand or anything like that, just went back to basics and the lads went on to win the Seandún Cup that year, a secondary competition to the championship, beating Passage in the final which was a great end to what was a tough year.

"Declan O’Sullivan, Craig Twohig, Eoghan Walsh and Paul Mullins came in as selectors at the start of the 2022 campaign and have been fantastic.”

Ballyphehane GAA club are enjoying a very successful 18 months.

Since 2021, Ballyphehane have enjoyed unprecedented success and hope to add more silverware to the trophy cabinet, but according to Buckle, no matter what happens, the future is bright for the club.

“We have a very young squad and add in that bit of experience we already had, we have a very good mix. I have been trying to get the message across to the players all week to enjoy the experience and don’t let it pass you by.

POTENTIAL

"I do believe the club has huge potential. We have a very good team and there are brilliant people involved in the running of the club, we now just want help from the Cork County Board with regards a pitch.

"We are based in Tramore Road but it’s not sustainable long term. Over the last few weeks, the club has tried to talk to the County Board but we aren’t getting much support.

"There is a GAA pitch that was used by Redmonds years ago that is in our parish and we are hoping some deal can be done there.”

At just 27 years of age and in his first managerial job, Buckle hasn’t done too badly so far.

“On a personal level, the last couple of years have been unbelievable. I have made mistakes along the way but I would like to think I am learning every day. I am enjoying the role.”