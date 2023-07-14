St Oliver Plunkett's plot unique junior B double

Traditionally, the finals of the Bons Secours Hospital Cork JBFC and the Co-op SuperStores Cork JBHC are played as a double-header but that is not possible this year.

The presence of St Oliver Plunkett’s in the two deciders means that the West Cork club will instead be making trips to Páirc Uí Rinn on consecutive Saturdays as they target an historic achievement.

Since the introduction of county junior B championships for clubs not operating at higher grades in 1984, only in that inaugural campaign was a double achieved as sister clubs Kilmeen (football) and Kilbree (hurling) came out on top.

Now the Ahiohill side are looking to emulate that, with an assignment against Ballyphehane in the football final on Saturday (3.30pm) before locking horns with Ballyclough in the hurling decider seven days later.

BALANCE

Margaret Keohane is part of the football management team and she acknowledges the challenges involved in maintaining dual focus – but also the benefits.

“It was tough,” she says, “the two of them were running side by side, the hurling and the football.

“Every week, they had a match, from league all the way into the championship.

There’s a squad of around 30, with maybe 25 playing both codes. That has made a big difference this year, at training most nights you’re averaging around 20, which was massive.

“The momentum is nice, it definitely does get a fella out again at the start of the week to face into another week’s training.

“The decision was made at the start, they knew what the timetable was, every second week and that it was going to be week on week.

“This week, it was football training Tuesday night and Thursday night and the match on Saturday; next week, it’ll be hurling the two nights and then the match.”

Former Clare footballer Noel Griffin, who won a county SFC medal with Clonakilty in 2009, is the Plunkett’s coach while Brian Walsh – described by Keohane as the “driving force” is manager and Alex Whooley, Michael Murphy and Barry Ryan also play key roles.

In their first year down from junior A in 2022, they were beaten at the quarter-final stage by fellow Carbery side Clann na nGael, but there was a strong sense that they could contend in 2023.

Wins over St Catherine’s, Castlelyons, Garnish and Goleen have brought them to the final.

“Since the very start of the year, they all sat down before Christmas and said that they felt it was within their capabilities this year, very achievable to get where they are,” she says.

“They wanted everybody on board and it was all very positive. From the start, everybody was committed and I’m delighted for them because it’s after paying off, to get where they wanted to be.

It’s working well and there’s a great mix of players.

“You’ve the experienced heads and then the younger lads coming up, so they’re all good for each other.”

Standing in their way will be a Ballyphehane side that carried the momentum of last year’s junior C victory to see off Deel Rovers, Muintir Bháire, Goleen, Doneraile and St Catherine’s.

Plunkett’s know it will be tough, but the progress in both codes has really energised them.

“It’ll be great for the whole community,” Keohane says.

“There’s flags and bunting being ordered and there’s been a great response with text messages coming from all over and former players getting in touch.

“It’s great for everybody, really, especially the young members of the club.”