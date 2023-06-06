The Longshot: Tyrrell Hatton has the form to win in Canada

IT’S BEEN 25 years since I sat down to see how fast my biro could carry me. This week is a real throwback to a quarter of a century ago as I too battled glorious weather in the lead up to my Leaving Cert.
I even left school a month early so I could get my head into the zone for studying but then, as now, the weather was splitting the stones and I spent a lot more time sunbathing than was exactly necessary. My exam results may not have been what I hoped for but no one has ever glowed like I did when sitting down to English Paper One.
Tomorrow promises to be a day of great tension for around 60,000 teens. As a participant in the 1998 exam (Othello Silas Marner, plucking and abrasion, the Consumer Information Act 1978, Venn diagrams, the Gaelic League, and Yeats came up) I feel I am experienced enough to fulminate on the subject. And after furnishing readers with many winning sports tips in the past few weeks, we are probably due a shift of gear and so will offer some exam tips instead down here.
First off, don’t put too much pressure on yourself: exams are not a true test of your knowledge like the TV programme Pointless is; exams are just some stupid questions on some stupid subject.
In the real world people don’t ‘test’ you. They show you how to do something and then they say, “Now you do that” and you do it and they say something like “Good job.” But there you are tomorrow, sitting in the exam hall scratching your forehead away, having not done enough revision. It is time to turn over your paper. Do that. Now calmly survey the room and relax. The only head up is yours and everyone else has started writing; the invigilator is smiling at you. Don’t worry. Give them a wink, because now it’s time to get down to business.
First, circle the questions you plan on doing. Maybe you have to answer three out of eight questions. You will end up circling, say, six that you would be willing to answer. Divide that number by two and you will have the three questions you have selected.
If a question is worth 25% of the marks and the exam lasts three hours, you should spend approximately 42 minutes and 17 seconds answering it (bring a stopwatch!). If your time management doesn’t work out as well as you had planned, use the tried and tested formula of a long first answer, a short second and an even shorter third.
The first word in the question will usually be something along the lines of theorise, analyse, describe, illustrate, evaluate, discuss, hammer home, compare, contrast, criticise, assess, express as a fraction, outline, explain, consider, define, redefine. These all mean about the same thing: Don’t leave the answer blank. Write something. Something interesting that happened you while you were on holidays. Or the answer to a maths question in an English exam and they might think there was some mix-up at Education Headquarters.
Another thing you could do if you cannot think of an answer is rip the pages out of the answerbook and when the results are returned, say that it was the staples’ fault and demand you be allowed to re-sit the exam. Get another answerbook during the exam and write around a page of an answer starting mid-sentence. At the top of the page write, “Gee, this binding is a lot better than the last one”. Then cross this sentence out so it won’t seem so obvious that you want them to read it, but their subsequent investigation will turn it up.
What you learn when you get a job after the Leaving Cert is that the recalled knowledge you are tested on is useless in the real world. Over here we have AI limbering up to take over and we will soon all be breaking rocks in quarries for our robotic overlords.
If you really have done no study at all and are already planning on repeating or doing an apprenticeship, you could have a little fun. Fifteen minutes into the exam, stand up, rip up all the papers into very small pieces, throw them into the air and yell out “Merry Christmas.” Then ask for another copy of the exam. Say you lost the first one.
Or walk in, get the exam, sit down. About five minutes into it, loudly say to the invigilator: “I don’t understand ANY of this. I’ve been studying this stuff for two years! What’s the deal? And who the hell are you? Where’s the regular guy?” This article was written in a tongue-in-cheek style and the author in no way recommends following its advice. He cannot be held responsible for an future loss of earning power if you do.
TWENTY years ago heading into the summer Clive Woodward’s England rugby side were 5/2 to win the World Cup later in the year, although they would start the tournament as 2/1 second favourites behind an odds-on All Blacks. I remember this because I fancied them to win it, but not at that price. So instead I backed Jonny Wilkinson to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year the following December.
He was 8/1 and I figured that he would have a decisive role in securing a win Down Under that year. I had enough on it to welcome his last minute of extra time drop goal.
Ever since I’ve taken an interest in the prize that really shouldn’t mean very much at all. Frankie Dettori added the Oaks to his 2,000 Guineas win over the weekend and although he only managed 10th on the favourite in the Derby (won at 9/2 by our tip Auguste Rodin) he has been installed as the 3/1 favourite to be awarded the BBC prize come Christmas after he has retired at after the Breeders’ Cup in November. Whatever you think of the Italian you wouldn’t deny he certainly has been a personality.
A standout star at the women’s football World Cup for England is the danger (although last year’s winner Beth Mead has been ruled out of that with an injury).
WEST Ham have a chance of adding a second European title to their trophy cabinet tomorrow evening when they take on Fiorentina in the Europa Conference final. They were Cup Winners Cup winners over 1860 Munich way back in 1965 (the Florence side won the first one in 1960.) A decade later the Hammers reached another final only to go down to Anderlecht.
David Moyes’ men are 10/11 to lift the trophy in what is likely to be former Ireland international Declan Rice’s last game with the club and it is even money he will move from East London to North London and join Arsenal.
ENGLISHMAN Tyrell Hatton will probably never claim a Major but is due a win on tour and we’ll take him at 14/1 to win in Canada.