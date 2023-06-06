Roy Keane and Barrs hurlers get behind jersey day for Marymount 

THE great people of Cork show their true colours as once again to come together through sport and show their generosity to raise funds for the much-needed work being done at Marymount.

The 96FM Radiothon raised an incredible €430,000 this year. And the staff of Marymount were more than pleased to play their part.

Chief organiser and Marymount staff facilities attendant Tom English decided to host a 'wear a jersey day' event and the sports fanatic father of two from Ballyphehane made sure it was a memorable occasion for everyone.

“It was a fabulous day from start to finish and all for a very worthwhile cause. The day began at 5.30am when I had to go about setting up the display which had some of the most amazing silverware on display. From cups to medals and boxing belts.

“This was the first time I organised such an event of this scale, but jersey day has been going for years with 96FM Giving for Living. Last year I brought in the Barrs' county football cup, my local team, which was fabulous for staff and residents to see and get photos with.

"So this year I decided to go one better and so I reached out to all Cork sporting clubs and organisations to try and get as much silverware from our Rebel sporting heroes as possible on display. The response was incredible. I was genuinely blown away.

"Everyone I contacted were only too delighted to be part of this special occasion. Over 20 cups, WBO winning boxing belt, European gold tae kwon do medal, national boxing belts and medals, 10 world and 10 Irish gold Irish dancing medals on show.

"I had a wide range of sports covered. Hurling, football, soccer, rings, draghunting, fishing, golf and martial arts. I had organised for some sporting VIPs to turn up which was fantastic for the residents and staff who were delighted to get their photos with."

Tom English, Fergal O'Leary and Jamesie Dorgan with all the trophies on display. Picture: Denis Minihane.

The hurling county champions St Finbarr's, Gary 'Spike' O’Sullivan, Conal Thomas, Nemo's Luke Connolly to name a few all made an appearance but the highlight for many was the appearance of Roy Keane.

"A big thank you to Cobh Ramblers Club ambassador Bob 'Handsome' Donavan who brought Roy along, who gave his time and spent hours chatting and standing in to get photos with staff and residents. It was a fantastic day to have all these sporting cups and celebrities at Marymount's jersey day and it’s definitely something we'll look to do again.

“The Marymount staff wear a jersey day was hugely supported with jerseys worn from a wide range of sports and clubs both locally and internationally.

From Cork to Kerry jerseys, to St Finbarr's, Nemo, Bishopstown, Mayfield, Ballyphehane, Cork City, Liverpool and Manchester United. We even had a Newcastle jersey on the day!

"Other sporting tops were Leevale and Togher running clubs which was brilliant to see.

INCREDIBLE

“The day was an incredible success and really created an exciting atmosphere – it would be fantastic to bring sports history and celebration to Marymount again next year. It’s incredible to see that the Rebels have achieved so much success across such a wide range of sports. It was great for me personally to see so much success in sports that I wouldn’t be too familiar with. We really are a very talented city and county.

“I was delighted to be able to play my part in doing something small which brought a lot of joy to so many people and more importantly we raised funds for a very worthwhile cause. I would like to thank my wife Becky and kids Lillian and Jack for putting up with me for the weeks leading up to jersey day as it was hours spent making and taking phone calls and sending emails every night.

"With cups being dropped to my house and landing in the front living it wasn’t always a pretty sight. Of course, my work colleagues and fundraising team rallied behind me and all their lovely words of encouragement. We were delighted to play our part in the radiothon fundraiser. The 96FM Radiothon raised €430,000 this year. Which funds went to Marymount as well as Cork ARC, Breakthrough Cancer Research, and The Mercy Foundation."

The portion donated to Marymount will go toward replacing two community palliative care cars so that we can safely get our community clinical nurse specialists to our patients in their own homes. Repainting the bedrooms in the services for older people wing to ensure maximum comfort and homeliness for our residents, an important aspect of the care we provide.

"The replacement of equipment used to care for our residents including hoists, slings, shower chairs, sensors and alarms. Equipment for our fantastic new Occupational Health Department."