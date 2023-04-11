Glanmire ladies footballers off to ideal start with league win in Clonakilty

Clonakilty 0-6 Glanmire 0-11

GLANMIRE got their Cork LGFA Division 1 campaign off to the best possible start by registering a Group 1 victory away to Clonakilty in Ahamilla.

Intermediate county championship runners-up in each of the last three seasons, Glanmire are eager to end that unwanted record this year.

Making a long midweek trip to west Cork, a youthful Glanmire side - fielding many of the players who reached this year’s U21A county decider - deservedly overcame Clon.

A disjointed game from start to finish, the winners led 0-5 to 0-1 at the end of a forgettable first half. Much improved after the break, Glanmire took advantage of their misfiring opponents and finished with a flourish.

As for Clonakilty, kicking ten wides on the night and managing a single point in the first 30 minutes made for frustrating viewing.

Yet, there were mitigating factors. Both sides fielded experimental line-ups and it was the first competitive outing of the season. Mistakes were expected and occurred too often for any kind of serious judgement call on Glanmire or Clonakilty’s immediate prospects.

What’s certain is that both teams will field stronger starting 15s and be in much better shape by the time championship rolls around.

Ellen Hall opened the scoring inside the first minute but Clonakilty would fail to raise another flag for the remainder of the half.

Glanmire took time to settle and could have netted an early goal when Aishling McAllen broke through. Former Cork senior goalkeeper Martina O’Brien made a point-blank stop before Lucy Greene levelled matters from a free.

A first 15 minutes littered with mistakes and turnovers was followed by a second quarter in which the visitors assumed control.

Orlaith Roche edged her team ahead for the first time after 12 minutes. Consecutive Clodagh O’Donovan, Niamh McAllen and Aisling McAllen scores saw Glanmire change ends four points to the good.

The second half was a big improvement on what went before despite both sides emptying their benches.

Employing a more direct route to goal reaped dividends for each team. Lucy Greene and Evie Twomey extended Glanmire’s lead, 0-7 to 0-1, shortly after the restart.

Clon hit back and forced Ava Carey into a superb save. Continuing to press forward, Síofra Pattwell and Kate O’Donovan scores quickly reduced the deficit.

The visitors took that cue to inject more pace into their attack and enjoyed a profitable spell. Ciara Brennan made her presence felt when sprung from the bench and finished off a flowing move to make it 0-8 to 0-3.

Niamh McAllen proved a handful for Clon’s defence throughout the evening and scraped the crossbar with a rising effort that increased Glanmire’s advantage.

Clonakilty’s overworked defence, in which Ciara Ryan shone, managed to repel a series of Glanmire attacks before Sinead O’Donovan broke free to split the posts either side of another Niamh McAllen effort.

Ava McCarthy ended any hope of a late Clonakilty comeback with Glanmire’s eleventh and final score. Clon’s Kate O’Donovan responded in the final minute but there could be little argument with Glanmire’s 5-point victory.

So, Glanmire are up and running in a Division 1 Group 1 that also contains Inch Rovers, Éire Óg, Valley Rovers and Kinsale.

Clonakilty captain Meabh O'Donovan, referee Paul O'Callaghan (Ibane) and Glanmire captain Kayla O'Connor prior a Cork LGFA league game. Picture: Ger McCarthy

Scorers for Clonakilty: S O’Donovan, K O’Donovan 0-2 each, E Hall, S Patwell 0-1 each.

Glanmire: N McAllen 0-3, L Green 0-2 (0-1 f), O Roche, C O’Donovan, A McAllen, E Twomey, C Brennan, A McCarthy 0-1 each.

CLONAKILTY: M O’Brien; M O’Donovan (c), C Ryan, L Collins; K O’Donovan, R Shanley, E Lawlor; J Quinn, C O’Leary; M Barrett, S Pattwell, C White; E Hall, S O’Donovan, K O’Mahony.

Subs: M Murphy for L Collins (16), A O’Flynn-Meade for K O’Mahony (22), S Callanan for C White (34), N Kennedy for M O’Donovan (46), R Deasy for E Hall (48), C Murphy for E Lawlor (57), E O’Donoghue for S O’Donovan (58).

GLANMIRE: A Carey; S Desmond, G Cashman, C Murphy; C O’Donovan, K O’Connor (c), A McNamara; A McCarthy, E Twomey; S Murphy, N McAllen, O Roche; L Greene, M Dullea, A McAllen.

Subs: A McCarthy for O Roche (22), M Sheehan for S Desmond (ht), C O’Sullivan for S Murphy (ht), C Brennan for A McAllen (ht), K Graham for C Murphy (46), S O’Brien for L Greene (51), E Baker for E Twomey (56), L Cashman for A McNamara (58), L Sheppard for G Cashman (59).

Referee: Paul O’Callaghan (Ibane Ladies).