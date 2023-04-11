Naomh Abán beat Glanmire to land U21 A ladies football title

Naomh Abán 4-8 Glanmire 0-4

Naomh Abán made history as they won the Cork Ladies’ Football U21A title for the first time as they defeated Glanmire in Easter Monday’s one-sided decider at Pairc Ui Chaoimh 4G pitch.

This game was dictated by the wind, and after a promising start by the Imokilly side, Naomh Abán’s first goal was to prove decisive. Glanmire were restricted to a single point in the second half, as wayward shooting was to prove costly.

Aided by a strong gale in the opening half, Glanmire had the Muskerry Gaeltacht side pinned back, but they had to wait until the 13th minute for Ava McCarthy to score the game’s opening point.

Naomh Abán promptly seized the initiative, and they opened their account when Lydia Níc Dhonncha drilled home a goal from the edge of the Imokilly side’s square a minute later.

Glanmire stayed within touching distance as Caoimhe O’Sullivan and Lucy Greene each slotted over unanswered points to level matters. This was cancelled out by a point by Naomh Abán’s Annie Ní Mheachair, which gave her side an interval lead of 1-1 to 0-3.

Amy Ní Dhonnacha, Naomh Abán holding onto Orlaith Roche of Glanmire. Picture: Dan Linehan

The second half was one-way traffic in favour of the Muskerry Gaeltacht side. Níc Dhonncha and Ní Mheachair slotted over points from play, and this was followed by a pointed free by Grace Ní Mhurchú.

Naomh Abán continued to have the East Cork side on the back foot as Ní Mhurchú and Ní Mheachair each scored goals from the corner of the Glanmire square. Persistent fouling was also to be Glanmire’s undoing as Níc Dhonncha also pointed a free.

The Imokilly side had their moments entering the final quarter but a point from Clodagh O’Donovan was all that they added to their meagre total.

With the game effectively over as a contest, the Muskerry Gaeltacht side had Glanmire back on the defensive in the closing stages. Níc Dhonncha and Ní Mheachair each slotted over points and Níc Dhonncha got their fourth goal from the corner of the square.

Naomh Abán defeated Glanmire in the U21 A final on the 4G Pitch, Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Dan Linehan

Scorers for Naomh Abán: L Níc Dhonncha 2-4 (0-1 f); A Ní Mheachair 1-3; G Ní Mhurchú 1-1 (0-1f).

Glanmire: A McCarthy, C O’Sullivan, L Greene, C O’Donovan 0-1 each.

NAOMH ABÁN: L Ní Aodh; Aoibh Ní Chríodáin, Aoife Ní Chríodáin, S Ní Cháirthaigh; I Ní Riordáin, E Ní Cheallaigh, ME Ní Chéilleachar; A Ní Dhonnacha, J Ní Cheallaigh; L Ní Bhriain, A Ní Uidir, A Ní Mheachair; A Ní Chonaill, L Níc Dhonncha, G Ní Mhurchú.

Subs: L Ní Aodha for Ní Uidir (47), M de Róiste for Ní Chonaill (52), E de h-Íde for Ní Mheachair, A Ní Mhannin for Ní Bhriain, F Ní Mhainnin for Ní Chonaill (all 56); A Ní Loingsigh for Aoibh Ní Chríodáin, K Ní Urdal for Ní Mheachair, F de Róiste for Ní Riordáin (all 57).

GLANMIRE: C Byrne; S Desmond, G Cashman, S Hurley; A McNamara, A Fitzgerald, M Sheehan; C O’Donovan, E Twomey; A McCarthy, O Roche, C Galvin; C O’Sullivan, L Greene, A McAllen.

Subs: K Graham for Galvin (h-t), N O’Connell for O’Sullivan (52).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada).