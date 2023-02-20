Cork boss Shane Ronaye left to rue Galway loss but new team is on a learning curve

A second defeat in a row for Cork as they lost out to Galway but manager Shane Ronayne was both happy and disappointed with aspects of their display.

“Disappointed with the result and disappointed with parts of our performance as well would be my immediate reaction,” said Shane.

For long periods of the game, we didn’t execute what we were meant to do and we just spoke about that there in the huddle.

"We are giving ourselves too much to do, putting ourselves in bad positions and we just have to work on that and sort those things out.

“But there were lots of good things as well, they worked very hard, battled to the end, and could possibly have gotten another goal in the final minute.

"But based on our first 20 minutes we probably didn’t deserve to win the game.

“They got a whirlwind start to the second half when they had the wind advantage and we didn’t settle after that.

DIDN'T EXECUTE

"We are just disappointed we didn’t execute what we had said.

“However there are a lot of young players there and Orlaith Cahalane had a great first half but we had to take her off as we agreed with the camogie management that she would play 30 minutes for them on Saturday and the same for us today.

“It was terrible to have to take her off at half-time but look these girls are busy with games so had to be fair to her as well.

“The return of Rosin Phelan and Ciara O’Sullivan was another plus for us today and it’s great to get time into those and we have to go into to Donegal game now knowing we have to win to make sure we are ok.”

Cork manager Shane Ronayne.

Speaking on the conditions Shane said: “We were expecting that, it was always going to be windy in Salthill but we didn’t deal with it very well at times.

“We did put a lot of pressure on the Galway kick-out in the first half when we had the wind in our favour and got three goals out of it but we didn’t deal with it then in the second half.

“Even with it we would be disappointed with some of our shooting and missed a few frees but in fairness to Katie (Quirke) she got two brilliant ones against the wind.

“But we are on a learning curve and the league has been about finding players and we have done that and overall so far we would be happy enough,” concluded Shane.