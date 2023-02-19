Cork ladies footballers come up just short despite hitting four goals away to Galway

Galway 1-15

Cork 4-4

IN a close battle Galway got the better of Cork in their Lidl Ladies NFL clash at Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

Despite scoring four goals the Rebels came out on the wrong side of the result, despite the best efforts of the likes of Sarah Leahy, Erika O’Shea and the returning Ciara O’Sullivan.

The Rebels had to make late changes with Maire O’Callaghan and Brid O’Sullivan unable to start due to minor knocks, but when you can bring in Roisin Phelan and Ciara O’Sullivan you have players more than capable of taking their place.

Orlaith Cahalane also started in place of Abigail Ring, her first start for the footballers this season, following on from her start with the senior camogie side on Saturday.

The strong wind was always going to play a part in this tie, with Cork having it in the first half.

Erika O’Shea of Cork in action against Eimile Gavin of Galway in the Lidl Ladies National Football League at Pearse stadium, Salthill. Photo: Ray Ryan

Despite playing against the wind Galway were first to raise a white flag when Roisin Leonard pointed. From the restart, it looked like they were in on goal but Leonard was penalised for too many steps, much to the relief of the Cork defence.

From their first decent attack, Cork were back on level terms when Eimear Kiely set up Abbie O’Mahony to score.

A free from Leonard had the home side back in front as they led 0-2 to 0-1 with 10 minutes gone.

Louise Ward increased their lead as Cork were finding it hard to get into the game.

A good team move, involving Kiely again, saw her play Cahalane in, but her effort was well blocked by Ailbhe Davoren.

Leonard raised her third white flag to keep Galway well in control as they made little of the strong wind they were playing against.

The Rebels eventually got their second point, with Katie Quirke scoring from a free in the 22nd minute, and a minute later they were back on level terms.

O’Sullivan, who had started as centre-back had moved up to midfield at this stage and was making a difference. She picked up the ball from the restart, played it to Quirke and her pass found O’Mahony who gave Alannah Griffin no chance of saving.

Straight from the restart, Cork took the lead, this time O’Sullivan setting up Cahalane to raise a green flag, as the Rebels led 2-2 to 0-5.

Eimear Kiely of Cork in action against Kate Geraghty of Galway in the Lidl Ladies National Football League at Pearse stadium, Salthill. Photo: Ray Ryan

And it got even better just before half-time when a mistake in the Galway defence let Cahalane in and at the second attempt she raised another green flag to see her side lead 3-2 to 0-5 at the break.

Now playing with the wind it took Galway just 30 seconds to reduce the deficit with Divilly scoring and a minute later Davoren got their seventh point.With 33 minutes gone, Leonard made it 0-8 to 3-2 as the Tribeswomen started the second half strongly.

Then Quirke drove at the heart of the Galway defence and when she was fouled referee had no hesitation in awarding Cork a penalty, which Emma Cleary duly scored. Leonard responded from a free for the home side to make it 4-2 to 0-9, with 40 minutes gone.

But the home side hadn’t lost a game in the league thus far and weren’t going to give that up that record easily, with Leonard, Hannah Noone, Nicola Ward and Tracey Leonard all scoring to put two between the sides,

Davoren got their fifth in a row to put only one between the sides with 11 minutes left.

Orlaith Cahalane of Cork in action against Nicola Ward, Lynsey Noone and Eimile Gavin of Galway in the Lidl Ladies National Football League at Pearse stadium, Salthill. Photo: Ray Ryan

A minute later and Galway took the lead when Ward blasted to the back of the net, to make it 1-13 to 4-2.

Roisin Leonard put four between the sides when she pointed from a 45 as the home side were using the wind to good effect.

Two frees points from Quirke kept the game in the balance but time ran out on Cork as Galway held on for the win.

Scorers for Galway: R Leonard 0-7 (0-2 45, 0-1 f), L Ward 1-1, O Divilly, A Davoren 0-2 each, H Noone, N Ward, T Leonard 0-1 each.

Cork: O Cahalane 2-0, A O’Mahony 1-1, E Cleary 1-0 (1-0 pen), K Quirke 0-3 f.

GALWAY: A Griffin; K Geraghty, S Ní Loingsigh, E Gavin; C Cooney, N Ward, A Molloy; A Davoren, L Ward; L Coen, O Divilly, L Noone; E Noone, R Leonard, K Slevin.

Subs: C Trill for E Gavin, H Noone for A Molloy (both ht), M Glynn for L Noone, T Leonard for E Noone (both 41), S Brennan for L Coen (46), A Morrissey for R Leonard (56).

CORK: M O’Sullivan; S Kelly, R Phelan, D Kiniry; L O’Mahony, S Leahy, M Duggan; C O’Sullivan, E O’Shea; E Cleary, O Cahalane, A O’Mahony; K Quirke, E Kiely, R Leahy.

Subs: A Ring for O Cahalane (ht), M O’Callaghan for L O’Mahony (38), A Ryan for A O’Mahony, E Meaney for S Kelly (both 43), K Redmond for C O’Sullivan (47).

Referee: Siobhan Coyle, Donegal.